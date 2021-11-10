Yet Belfast at just that time provides the setting for this semi-autobiographical film of the same name written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Lyrical and episodic, “Belfast” is often affecting, if far too sentimental. Put another way, it’s a real crowd pleaser — or Academy pleaser. It’s already been getting talked up as serious nomination bait.

Some places are as much state of mind as actual location. Usually, the associations are happy or glamorous or exotic: Hollywood, Las Vegas, Timbuktu. When they’re not happy or glamorous or exotic, they’re really not. Belfast is a case in point. That would especially apply to Belfast starting in 1969, when the Northern Ireland Troubles began.

“Belfast” begins with a view of the city today, shot in color at magic hour. The Chamber of Commerce would be very pleased. Branagh’s fellow native son Van Morrison is heard on the soundtrack, as he will be throughout the movie.

Jude Hill in "Belfast." Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Memory quickly asserts itself. The screen switches to black and white, and it’s Aug. 15, 1969. We see children playing games in the street, but soon enough demonstrations, barricades, and violence fill the streets. Buddy (Jude Hill) lives with his older brother, Will (Lewis McAskie), and their parents (Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan). They’re Protestants, but Catholics live in the neighborhood, too.

Sectarian conflict escalates over the course of the movie. Protestant militants put pressure on Dornan’s character to join them. “We’re looking to cleanse the community,” says one. The father works in England as a joiner, coming home only a few days a month. That gives him an excuse to stay uninvolved. Until it doesn’t. This leads to a worked-up dramatic climax that feels phony as nothing else in the movie does.

Jamie Dornan (left) and Caitríona Balfe in "Belfast." Rob Youngson / Focus Features

Politics provides an armature for Branagh to hang the real matter of “Belfast”: a loving view of daily life from the perspective of Buddy, the Branagh stand-in. Texture and tone matter to Branagh far more than incident or even emotion, other than nostalgia.

It’s true that the escalation of political conflict also means an escalation of domestic conflict. The father owes back taxes and likes to play the horses. His long absences further strain his marriage, as does the issue of the family’s future. “I know nothing else but Belfast,” the mother says. “Exactly,” her husband replies, “we can give the boys a better life elsewhere.”

The strains are such that Buddy can’t ignore them — just as he can’t ignore the hellfire sermon he hears in church one Sunday. But what interests him far more — it interests Branagh far more, too — are the crush he has on a schoolmate, getting Christmas presents, spending time with his grandparents, going to “the pictures.”

In a marvelous scene, we see the family in a theater watching “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.” Branagh works in various other pop-cultural references: “Star Trek,” “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” “High Noon.” That one is a bit heavy-handed in its commentary on the father’s situation. A bit heavy-handed in a different way is the sight of Buddy reading a Thor comic book — “Thor” (2011) being the director’s contribution to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Branagh has various filmmaking tics: slow motion, dropping out sound, an overactive camera, overhead shots (lots and lots of overhead shots), repeated glimpses of lowering storm clouds. It’s almost as if he feels he needs to make up for the handsome restraint of Haris Zambarloukos’s black-and-white cinematography.

From left: Jamie Dornan, Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill, and Judi Dench in "Belfast." Rob Youngson

Where Branagh excels is in his handling of actors. Hill’s Buddy is very sweet without ever becoming cloying. Dornan (the “Fifty Shades” movies) doesn’t have much to do other than look alternately stalwart and vexed, but he does that well. Balfe, who was so good as Christian Bale’s wife in “Ford v. Ferrari,” is the glue that holds the family together. She makes you believe in her strength and anxiety both. She also locates “Belfast” in the late ‘60s, with her kitten heels and Capri pants. As the grandparents, Judi Dench and Ciarán Hinds (“Game of Thrones”) are a joy, as formidable as they are lovable. Making those two qualities believable in the same person is no mean feat.

Clearly, Branagh loves these characters. He loves just about everybody, the militants excepted. “Belfast” ends with a dedication. “For the ones who stayed” (black-and-white has switched back to color). “For the ones who left. And for all the ones who were lost.” That pretty much covers things, doesn’t it?

★★½

BELFAST

Written and directed by Kenneth Branagh. Starring Jude Hill, Caitríona Balfe, Jamie Dornan, Judi Dench, Ciarán Hinds. At Boston Common, Kendall Square, Coolidge Corner, suburbs. 98 minutes. PG-13 (some violence and strong language)





Mark Feeney can be reached at mark.feeney@globe.com.