The record has been characterized as a breakup album, and when you listen to songs such as “I’ll Be the Sad Song,” “Apologies,” and “Who Broke Whose Heart,” it’s not hard to see why. The singer-songwriter had gone through the dissolution of a 15-year relationship, so she doesn’t disagree with the notion that at least some of its songs reflect that experience. But in her view, that isn’t the main sense in which the “breakup” tag applies.

Brandy Clark’s “Your Life Is a Record” was released in March 2020, just as the world was being engulfed by the coronavirus pandemic. Clark was scheduled to play in Boston shortly after its release, but of course that date was canceled. Eighteen months later, she’s on a tour that brings her to the Brighton Music Hall Friday. “It was definitely a blow to put an album out and then, boom, the world shuts down,” Clark says during a Zoom conversation from Zion National Park in Utah, where she was enjoying some recreation before a show the next night in Salt Lake City. But there’s been a silver lining, she’s found. “It’s been great to go out and have fans know these songs. They’ve gotten to live with this record longer than they would have had I come out in 2020 touring.”

Advertisement

“Even more than the personal relationship breakup, it was me breaking up with where I thought my music lives. And that was country radio.”

She explains that when she made her last album, 2016′s “Big Day in a Small Town,” it was an unabashedly commercial record; she went all-out with a push at country radio. But those efforts had disappointing results. “It didn’t get quite the love I wish it would have.”

That was a huge letdown. She grew up listening to country radio, and that’s where she wanted her music played. When it didn’t happen, “it was a tough pill to swallow, to find that I don’t really fit there.”

Advertisement

The realization left her at a crossroads. She didn’t quite know where she did fit, but she knew that she wanted to keep making music. And the realization brought a certain freedom as well, since it removed the constraints that come with the pursuit of commercial success.

The breakup is evidenced in the totally different sonic character of “Your Life Is a Record” compared with its predecessor. “Big Day in a Small Town” was easily described as being a country record; her new one has a more overt, almost classic pop sound to it.

Clark agrees with that assessment: “The two records couldn’t be more different. It’s crazy to think that they were made with the same producer, the same artist, and a lot of the same songwriters.”

That is not where Clark intended to end up, however. When she started making the record, her aim was to make a completely acoustic album, and she and her producer, Jay Joyce, started tracking the songs with that in mind. But as they were working, Joyce was motivated to ask a question: “What can we do to make this project different from every other acoustic singer-songwriter record?” Clark’s answer: “Well, I love strings, I always have.” Joyce balked at first; then he countered with the idea of Memphis-style strings and horns. He name-checked a couple of examples — ”Dusty in Memphis” and “I Am Shelby Lynne” — and suggested that with Clark’s voice and the group of songs they had, that sort of treatment would work really well.

Advertisement

Once they’d decided to go that way, they were all in. The results — songs shot through with strings and horns, the vintage pop sound of “Who Broke Whose Heart,” of “Can We Be Strangers,” of the title song with its touch of Bacharachian trumpet — all conspire to give the album its very different sound. (Clark even induced an icon of pop, Randy Newman, to duet with her on the Newmanesque song “Bigger Boat.”) To be sure, “Your Life Is a Record” isn’t devoid of country, but even those songs are pop-inflected, as “Love Is a Fire” and the gorgeous, Don Williams-channeling “Who You Thought I Was” attest.

Clark thinks her next album will be similar to this one, at least sonically. “I’m sure it’ll evolve like everything else, but this is definitely a door that has opened up something different for me that I really like.” And while she still regards herself as a singer-songwriter who leans in the roots/Americana/country direction, she notes that the term “singer-songwriter” is really broad. “I look to broaden it as I go on.”

Having let go of the idea that her music has to live on country radio, she feels like the sky is the limit. “I guess ‘open’ is the best word, to whatever that is, to whatever needs to come in creatively, to make that as great as it could be.”

Advertisement

BRANDY CLARK

At Brighton Music Hall, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. $25. www.livenation.com

Stuart Munro can be reached at sj.munro@verizon.net



