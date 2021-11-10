fb-pixel Skip to main content

Hello, I’m the guy who put the “boo” in “reboot” and the “oy” in “IP.” Are you exhausted by hearing me complain about the revivals and spinoffs of my favorite series — that lousy “Sopranos” movie, the mediocre “Dexter: New Blood,” the awful “Sex and the City” movies, and so on and so forth? Well I’m sick and tired of myself, too, and yet here we are. I just learned that there is a “Friday Night Lights” movie and series on the way, in the wake of the extraordinary five-season series that ran on NBC from 2006-11.

According to Brian Grazer, who was an executive producer on the series and a producer on the 2004 movie, the franchise is very much alive. He tells Collider that the projects will be set in a new town with a new set of characters. “We’re working on another ‘Friday Night Lights’ movie in Del Rio, Texas, on a border town that takes place in 2015 and hope to be making that the beginning of next year,” he says. The movie, he adds, “will lead us into a new series that takes place in a more recent time … like now, today, and we’re excited about it.”

I’m a big fan of the original series, which featured some of network TV’s best acting and writing. As always, I’d prefer to let it remain the only one; I never thought of it as a kind of anthology series. But at least no one is pulling Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton back into the fold, after they were part of the pitch-perfect finale. As always, I will watch the new iterations with my hopes up and my fingers crossed. I’d love to be surprised.

