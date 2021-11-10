Hello, I’m the guy who put the “boo” in “reboot” and the “oy” in “IP.” Are you exhausted by hearing me complain about the revivals and spinoffs of my favorite series — that lousy “Sopranos” movie, the mediocre “Dexter: New Blood,” the awful “Sex and the City” movies, and so on and so forth? Well I’m sick and tired of myself, too, and yet here we are. I just learned that there is a “Friday Night Lights” movie and series on the way, in the wake of the extraordinary five-season series that ran on NBC from 2006-11.

According to Brian Grazer, who was an executive producer on the series and a producer on the 2004 movie, the franchise is very much alive. He tells Collider that the projects will be set in a new town with a new set of characters. “We’re working on another ‘Friday Night Lights’ movie in Del Rio, Texas, on a border town that takes place in 2015 and hope to be making that the beginning of next year,” he says. The movie, he adds, “will lead us into a new series that takes place in a more recent time … like now, today, and we’re excited about it.”