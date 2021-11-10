“The Art of Elizabeth Catlett from the Collection of Samella Lewis,” at the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Gallery at the College of the Holy Cross, spotlights prints and sculptures this towering American artist made from 1946 to 1996. The show was organized by the August Wilson Center for African American Culture and Landau Traveling Exhibitions. Lewis, an artist and art historian, was Catlett’s student. A few of her works, and of Catlett’s husband, the Mexican artist Francisco Mora, are also on view.

Like many Black artists when abstraction was the coin of the realm, Catlett , who died in 2012 at 96, was a realist who portrayed the untold stories of Black Americans.

WORCESTER — In the mid-1940s, as Jackson Pollock flung paint onto a canvas, Elizabeth Catlett set out to create a series of prints, “The Negro Woman,” later renamed “The Black Woman.”

Although there are no works from “The Black Woman” here, Catlett’s career was devoted to that ageless theme. The 1946 bronze “Pensive” depicts a woman with sleeves rolled up, arms crossed — a hard worker in a moment of stillness.

"Pensive," part of "The Art of Elizabeth Catlett from the Collection of Samella Lewis" at Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery Courtesy Cantor Art Gallery

Catlett moved to Mexico City in 1946, in part to avoid the Red Scare (she wasn’t a Communist, but she was sympathetic to the movement). There, she worked at the activist print collective Taller de Gráfica Popular. She made muscular, political prints, such as the 1949 woodcut “Civil Rights Congress,” in which William L. Patterson, leader of that organization, sweeps a skeletal Ku Klux Klansman away from a small boy.

"Civil Rights Congress," part of "The Art of Elizabeth Catlett from the Collection of Samella Lewis" at Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery courtesy of Landau Traveling Exhibitions

The artist gloried in curves, infusing her work with ripeness, a generous vessel for grit and grief. Her compositions monumentalize ordinary people, and the subtlest nuances of shadow, light, and texture deepen the stories they tell.

In “These Two Generations,” a 1987 lithograph of a boy and an old woman in profile, a barely visible lock of hair drops along the woman’s shadowed cheekbone — a masterful detail. “Sharecropper,” a 1965 linocut, bristles and hums with a range of textures. Catlett elevates the lean older woman so we gaze up at her, a hero.

In many ways, the story of Black women is the story of America. As this show demonstrates, Catlett was their chronicler, and her work is as pertinent today as it was when she started.

THE ART OF ELIZABETH CATLETT FROM THE COLLECTION OF SAMELLA LEWIS

At Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Art Gallery, College of the Holy Cross, 1 College St., Worcester, through Dec. 15. 508-793-3356, www.holycross.edu

