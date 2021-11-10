The offer comes a day after GE said it will split into three separate companies in the final stage of a great deleveraging for what was once among the most heavily indebted US corporations. The conglomerate is on target to cut its debt load by more than $75 billion in the three years through next month thanks to operational changes designed to boost cash flow and profit margins.

GE is targeting a series of more than 50 bonds maturing through 2050 in an offer that expires on Dec. 9, the company said in a statement Wednesday. The bonds are denominated in several currencies; early participation calls for $50 per 1,000 in principal.

General Electric is offering to buy back as much as $23 billion of bonds in one of the largest corporate debt buybacks ever as the industrial giant carries out a plan to slash borrowings.

GE’s longer-dated bonds offer some of the juiciest coupons in the investment-grade bond market, and bond fund managers would be hard-pressed to replace them. The company’s about $11.5 billion of 4.418 percent senior preferred notes due in November 2035, which were included in the tender offer, rose to 124.5 cents on the dollar Wednesday, up from about 119 cents a month ago, according to data from the Trace bond-pricing system. The bonds were the most actively traded in the market Wednesday.

‘’By the time this is done it will be quite expensive,’’ said Scott Kimball, head of investments for US fixed income at BMO Global Asset Management. ‘’The 2035 are a bellwether for our liability-driven investing strategies, and I won’t be parting with them easily.’’

About 70 percent of the tender offer is targeted at the intermediate to long end of its obligations and provides a ‘’credible plan to improve cash flow in front of GE’s pending breakup,’’ according to Joel Levington, credit analyst for Bloomberg Intelligence.

GE’s split into a health care business, an energy-focused entity, and a jet-engine division marks a stunning breakup of the iconic manufacturer that traces its roots back to Thomas Edison and whose sprawling businesses once made it the world’s most valuable company.

Credit default swaps tied to GE rallied to their best levels in more than three years Tuesday morning in New York, implying that investors see less risk in owning the company’s debt in the years ahead.

GE has been slashing its debt since chief executive Larry Culp took the helm in 2018. Large asset disposals, including the $30 billion sale of its aircraft leasing unit to AerCap Holdings earlier this year, are helping GE achieve that goal. The firm reported $65.8 billion of debt as of Sept. 30, down from $134.6 billion at the end of 2017.

Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase are acting as the global coordinators and the lead dealer managers, while Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead dealer managers, according to the statement.