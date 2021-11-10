In 2018, state officials awarded the Springfield-based company tax credits worth $46 million over 10 years, to help encourage MassMutual to expand here instead of in other states. In return, MassMutual committed to adding 2,000 new jobs in the state over a decade, at its Springfield headquarters and in Boston.

But when that many people might actually work there remains an open question in a world that has changed significantly in the two-plus years since MassMutual launched the $300 million project.

Today, MassMutual employs about 4,000 people in Massachusetts, including about 3,000 in Springfield and 600 in Boston, a spokeswoman said. (Another 400 live in the state but are considered remote workers.) In the last two years, MassMutual has added 400 jobs in Massachusetts, she said, meeting its obligations under the tax credit deal for 2019 and 2020, and receiving $8 million as a result.

The company, she said, will work with state officials to discuss how the “changed environment” — a reference to the increased demand among workers for remote options because of the COVID-19 pandemic — will affect future years of the tax incentive.

However, after a ribbon-cutting for the new building Wednesday, chief executive Roger Crandall said he wasn’t worried about hitting the 2,000 number.

“We continue to grow, we’re more likely than not to get it, but if we don’t, we don’t,” Crandall said.

“If we don’t get the people, we don’t get the [full] break,” he added. “It’s not like that was the only reason we decided to invest ... in Massachusetts.”

Complicating matters, he said, is the number of people who ask if they can work remotely. Crandall expects most of his employees will come into the office at least a few days a week eventually, depending on their team and its needs. But he also doesn’t think it’s a good idea to demand that all new hires live within commuting distance of an office.

MassMutual, which is also an investor in the Fan Pier development where its new office is located, has tried to build a stronger community presence in Boston as its workforce grows here.

The company has agreed to donate a floor of space in the tower to MassChallenge, the nonprofit startup accelerator, which will relocate from a building on Drydock Avenue in January. The company has also given $1 million to the Pine Street Inn to help fund transitional housing in Jamaica Plain. And on Wednesday, the insurer announced a $1 million gift for an effort to build a Boston Common memorial and a research center in Roxbury to honor Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King. With that gift, more than $20 million has been raised for the King Boston initiative so far.

Interior space in the tower was designed with collaboration in mind, Crandall said, including remote video connections in every major conference room. Only a few tweaks were necessary, he said, to account for the boom in remote work.

He said he has faith that there will be enough demand among workers to collaborate in person and to live and work in a vibrant city such as Boston to make the investment worthwhile.

“We’re seeing people come back to the cities,” Crandall said. “This is absolutely the kind of place where people are going to come [and] we actually built the ideal office for a post-pandemic world, not knowing there was going to be a pandemic.”

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.