The parent company of the Encore Boston Harbor casino is going to have a new boss. Matt Maddox, chief executive of Nevada-based Wynn Resorts, plans to step down from the job as of Jan. 31. Craig Billings, the company’s president and chief financial officer, will become the CEO as of Feb. 1. Maddox has been with Wynn Resorts for two decades and has been its CEO since February 2018 when he was elevated amid sexual misconduct allegations against the company’s namesake and founder, then-CEO Steve Wynn. Board members credited Maddox for steering the company through Wynn’s resignation, the subsequent scrutiny that the company received in Massachusetts before ultimately being allowed to open the Encore casino in 2019, and the COVID-19 pandemic and its damaging impact on the broader casino industry. — JON CHESTO

REAL ESTATE

Zillow to sell about 2,000 properties from its home-flipping operation

Zillow reached an agreement to sell about 2,000 properties from the home-flipping business that it’s winding down. New York-based investment firm Pretium Partners will purchase the homes, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Pretium owns more than 70,000 rental houses in the country, making it the second-largest single-family landlord behind Invitation Homes. Zillow, based in Seattle, announced last week that it’s pulling the plug on its tech-powered flipping operation after an ambitious effort to transform the company collapsed when its vaunted pricing algorithms was unequal to the task. The company plans to take writedowns of as much as $569 million and reduce its workforce by 25 percent as it winds down the business in coming months. BLOOMBERG NEWS





RIDE HAILING

DOJ sues Uber over ‘wait time’ charges for disabled passengers

The Justice Department on Wednesday sued Uber for violating the Americans With Disabilities Act, accusing the company of charging ‘’wait time’' fees to passengers who need more time to enter the car due to disabilities. Uber began charging passengers wait time fees in a number of cities in 2016, and the Justice Department alleges that the company has failed to ‘’reasonably modify’' its policy for passengers who need more than the allotted two minutes to enter a car, according to a news release. DOJ argues that there are many reasons people may need additional time, such as to break down a wheelchair or walker before entering the car. The agency is seeking a fine against Uber, as well as for the court to force the company to modify its wait time policy. DOJ also is seeking damages paid to disabled people subjected to these wait time fees. WASHINGTON POST

DELIVERIES

DoorDash stock jumps on news of startup purchase

DoorDash’s stock soared more than 11 percent Wednesday after the nation’s biggest meal-delivery service said it’s buying Finnish food-delivery startup Wolt Enterprises Oy for about $8 billion. The all-stock deal is DoorDash’s biggest purchase to date, eclipsing the acquisition of Caviar in 2019. It’s the latest merger in the quickly consolidating food-delivery market, which has benefited handsomely during the pandemic, but where profits are elusive. Last year saw Europe’s Just Eat Takeaway.com buy Grubhub for $7.3 billion while Uber snapped up Postmates for $2.65 billion.





E-COMMERCE

Singles Day will look a bit different this year

Singles Day used to be the biggest, most unabashed celebration of consumerism on earth: a 24-hour online retail extravaganza, kicking off with a confetti-filled gala and culminating in stupendous piles of riches for brands, celebrity pitchmen, and Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce titan at the center of it all. This Singles Day, an annual Nov. 11 tradition, Chinese shoppers are still likely to buy a lot of stuff. But this year’s bash is looking a little more abashed. The shopping holiday, which Alibaba invented over a decade ago, is evolving for a chastened new era for China’s Internet industry, one that emphasizes fairness and responsibility and publicly spurns growth-at-all-costs excess. The big themes this year: green logistics, eco-friendly products, and consuming “with care.” Alibaba’s Tmall app is giving out “green vouchers” for discounts on energy-efficient and low-impact goods. The company’s logistics unit is offering to recycle packaging waste at 60,000 pickup stations across China. Alibaba says it will donate one yuan, or around 16 cents, to charity every time someone interacts during the event with a social media post about the company’s charitable ventures. BLOOMBERG NEWS

TRAVEL

Drop in business travel may be here to stay

As the airline industry struggles to recover from a deep, pandemic-induced slump, another crisis is looming in the crucial business travel market, according to a new report. Companies are expected to keep a tight rein on trips in the coming years, leading to a “structural” decline of between 15 percent and 25 percent through 2025 from before the COVID-19 pandemic, consultancy AlixPartners said Wednesday. The loss could trigger a broad strategy overhaul for full-service carriers because corporate demand makes up as much as three quarters of their profits, and nearly a third of sales. BLOOMBERG NEWS





MORTGAGES

Rates drop below 3 percent for first time in a month

Mortgage rates fell below 3 percent for the first time since early October. According to the latest data released Wednesday by Freddie Mac, the 30-year fixed-rate average dropped to 2.98 percent. It was 3.09 percent a week ago and 2.84 percent a year ago. Freddie Mac released its weekly mortgage survey a day early this week because of the Veterans Day holiday. The 15-year fixed-rate average fell to 2.27 percent. It was 2.35 percent a week ago and 2.34 percent a year ago. WASHINGTON POST

BEAUTY PRODUCTS

Indian woman becomes wealthiest self-made female billionaire

Falguni Nayar’s beauty startup has jolted her to the ranks of the world’s richest. Nayar, who owns about half of Nykaa, is now worth almost $7 billion as shares of the firm nearly doubled on their trading debut Wednesday. She’s become India’s wealthiest self-made female billionaire, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Nayar, who formerly led a top Indian investment bank, founded Nykaa in 2012 just months before turning 50. Back then, most Indian women bought makeup and hair-care products at neighborhood mom-and-pop stores where the selection was scanty and trials unheard of. The startup has since grown into the country’s leading beauty retailer, buoying online sales with demo videos by glamorous Bollywood actors and celebrities and more than 70 brick-and-mortar stores.





ATHLETIC GEAR

Adidas says factory closures and boycotts hurt sales

Adidas said COVID-related factory closures in Vietnam and consumer boycotts in China are hindering efforts to roll out new sneakers and sportswear. The combination of issues reduced revenue growth by about $695 million in the third quarter, the German company said Wednesday. The results contrast with more upbeat appraisals from rivals Nike and Puma. BLOOMBERG NEWS

