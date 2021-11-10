Dust off your skates — outdoor rinks are coming back for the season, starting with Winter Skate at Patriot Place.
The Foxborough rink, right next to Gillette Stadium, will open on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., kicking off its 12th winter with a day of festivities, including a live DJ and a sweepstakes for tickets to the Patriots vs. Titans home game on Nov. 28.
The rink did not open last season due to COVID-19.
Located outside of the CBS Sporting Club and the Patriots ProShop, Winter Skate is a 60-by-140-foot rink, open to non-contact hockey players, recreational skaters, and figure skaters.
Advertisement
To be eligible for the Patriots vs. Titans ticket giveaway, guests must check in on The Advantage App; registering on the app will allow them to skate for free on Nov. 11. Active duty military, veterans, and their families can also skate for free on opening day.
More local outdoor rinks will open later in the season, including the Boston Common Frog Pond, The Rink at 401 Park, and Skate @ Canal District Kendall.
WINTER SKATE AT PATRIOT PLACE
Opens Nov. 11, 11 a.m., through late February. Monday-Wednesday, 4 p.m.-9 p.m.; Thursday 4 p.m.-6 p.m.; Friday 4 p.m.-10 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sunday and all school holidays 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Closed on Patriot home game days. $10 for adults, $6 for children 12 and under and seniors 65 and older. $5 skate rentals. 508-203-2100, patriot-place.com.
Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com