Dust off your skates — outdoor rinks are coming back for the season, starting with Winter Skate at Patriot Place.

The Foxborough rink, right next to Gillette Stadium, will open on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m., kicking off its 12th winter with a day of festivities, including a live DJ and a sweepstakes for tickets to the Patriots vs. Titans home game on Nov. 28.

The rink did not open last season due to COVID-19.