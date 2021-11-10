The acting mayor vacated her council seat to join the crowded race for mayor, but finished fourth in the September preliminary election. After Mayor-elect Michelle Wu is sworn into office on Nov. 16, Janey will return to her role as City Council President until her term is up in early January.

Janey, who stepped up to lead the city after former mayor Marty J. Walsh resigned to become US Secretary of Labor in March, broke many glass ceilings upon her swearing-in, becoming the first woman and Black person to lead Boston.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey is scheduled to give her farewell address Wednesday at 4 p.m. in Roxbury’s Hibernian Hall.

Janey was first elected as District 7 City Councilor, representing Roxbury and parts of Dorchester, the South End, and the Fenway, in 2017. She easily won re-election in 2019 and became Council President the following year.

Janey had to contend with a plethora of thorny issues during her short term in office, ranging from a coronavirus pandemic that underscored — and exacerbated — longstanding inequities in the city to how to handling alleged misconduct from the city’s second Black police commissioner.

Leonard Lee, a longtime community advocate and public health official, said people put unfairly high expectations on Janey, who inherited the problems of the Walsh administration with little notice or time.

“She was only in for a microwave minute,” Lee said. “To have any real change from an administrative level in a major city like Boston, you need time.”

Many in Boston’s Black community hoped this would be the year the city finally elected a Black mayor, and were deeply disappointed when all three strong Black candidates who ran — Janey, Councilor Andrea Campbell, and John Barros, the city’s chief of economic development — failed to make it to the final.

But some said Janey’s eight months in office were nevertheless important.

Kelley Chunn, a public relations and marketing strategist, said that while “making a dent” in Boston’s home ownership rates and shepherding the city through the pandemic, Janey also served as a model for the next generation of city leaders.

“It’s a bittersweet moment, because I never thought I’d see a female Black mayor in my lifetime,” she said. “Even though she served for only eight months, it was a transformative moment for the city.”

Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald. Tiana Woodard is a Report for America corps member covering Black neighborhoods. She can be reached at tiana.woodard@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @tianarochon.