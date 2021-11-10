“Our six children lost their hero, a man who had a love for his family and and an unquenchable love for life,” said Clardy’s widow, Reisa Clardy, who appeared at a Worcester briefing on the bill with Baker and other officials. “My family and I feel that by implementing the Trooper Thomas Clardy Law, it will provide measures that will improve roadway safety and prevent another senseless tragedy, another family torn apart by the loss of a loved one.”

Governor Charlie Baker on Wednesday said his team has re-filed a bill to make it easier to prosecute drugged drivers dubbed the Trooper Thomas Clardy Law, named for the state trooper fatally struck in 2016 by a motorist who had THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana, in his system at the time of the crash.

Baker said his administration’s bill, first filed in 2019, will be a boon to public safety if passed.

He said it “would strengthen the Commonwealth’s impaired driving laws by equalizing alcohol and marijuana and giving law enforcement more tools to keep our roads safe from impaired drivers.”

The bill’s provisions, he said, include allowing drug recognition experts to testify as expert witnesses in criminal and civil cases; authorizing courts to take “judicial notice” that ingesting THC “can and does impair” drivers; and improving law enforcement’s ability to test for the presence of drugs, including by using a scientifically reliable field sobriety test.

“Steps like these ones would go a long way toward ensuring our road safety laws and our criminal justice system treat drugged driving the same way they treat other forms of impaired driving and will help improve the public safety from this threat,” Baker said.

Issues surrounding drugged driving have become more urgent for state officials since the rollout of legal, adult-use marijuana in Massachusetts after voters authorized it in 2016.

In the Clardy case, the trooper was fatally struck while in his cruiser on March 16, 2016, on the Mass. Pike in Charlton. Clardy’s cruiser was struck by a Nissan Maxima driven by David K. Njuguna, when Clardy had returned to his vehicle after pulling over another driver for a traffic violation.

Worcester Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker in a 2019 bench trial found Njuguna guilty of involuntary manslaughter but acquitted him of driving impaired on marijuana at the time of the crash. She ruled that prosecutors failed to prove Njuguna, a medical marijuana patient who bought four cannabis joints at a Brookline dispensary about an hour beforehand and had THC in his system afterward, was too impaired to drive safely.

Njuguna was sentenced to 5 to 7 years in state prison, with credit for the 3 and 1/2 years he’d spent in custody while awaiting trial.

“We are here to renew our commitment to avoiding future tragedies like the one that cost Trooper Clardy his life five years ago,” said Lieutenant Governor Karyn Polito during Wednesday’s briefing.

Polito reiterated a number of provisions in the bill that Baker referenced and said the measure would also “empower police officers to seek electronic search warrants for evidence of chemical intoxication, as is the practice in over 30 other states.”

Asked why the 2019 version of the bill never made it to his desk for signing, Baker said he wasn’t sure.

“The legislation basically drives off of the recommendations that were made by” a special commission on impaired driving, Baker said. “The courts [currently] can’t pursue information, guidance, expert testimony, unless there’s a statutory framework for them to do that.”

Additional provisions of the bill, Baker’s office said in a statement, include suspending driver’s licenses of motorists who refuse chemical testing for drugs; directing the Municipal Police Training Committee to expand training for drug recognition experts; barring drivers from having loose or unsealed packages of marijuana in the driver’s compartment of a vehicle; and developing educational materials and programming on drug impairment to share with judges.

“Life can change in the blink of an eye and, because of impaired drivers, it often tragically does. To prevent these tragedies, we must do everything we can to keep impaired drivers off the roads,” said Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., whose office prosecuted Njuguna, in the statement. “This legislation is a great step to making our roads safer for all our loved ones who use them. It will better address the issue of impairment in the courtroom and, ideally, avert a tragedy before it happens.”

