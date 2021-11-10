Steven Familia-Valdez was also sentenced to three years of supervised release. In June, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute, possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute, and conspiracy to conduct enterprise affairs through racketeering activity, federal prosecutors said.

A 27-year-old Boston man was sentenced to one year in prison on racketeering and drug charges, the US Attorney’s office said Wednesday.

Familia-Valdez belonged to a Boston chapter of the Latin Kings, a violent criminal organization made up of thousands of members across the US, prosecutors said. Familia-Valdez confessed to conspiring with gang members while working with the Latin Kings, attending the group’s meetings, and discussing violent crimes and witness retaliation with other members, prosecutors said.

In December 2019, a federal jury indicted 62 leaders, members, and associates of the Latin Kings on racketeering conspiracy, drug conspiracy, and illegal firearm charges, the statement said. Familia-Valdez is the 39th defendant to be sentenced in the case.

