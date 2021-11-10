A California parent was sentenced to six weeks in prison Wednesday for his role in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors said.
Homayoun Zadeh, 60, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. He must pay restitution of $8,414 and a $20,000 fine, acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement.
Zadeh pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return in July, Mendell said. He is the 28th parent to be sentenced in the sprawling fraud case.
Zadeh paid William “Rick” Singer, the admitted architect of the scheme, $100,000 to help his daughter be admitted to the University of Southern California, making the payment out to Singer’s purported charity, the Key Worldwide Foundation, prosecutors said.
He later deducted the payments from his taxes as a charitable donation, despite knowing the payments were made in exchange for his daughter’s admission, prosecutors said.
