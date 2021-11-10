A California parent was sentenced to six weeks in prison Wednesday for his role in the college admissions bribery scandal, federal prosecutors said.

Homayoun Zadeh, 60, was also sentenced to one year of supervised release and 250 hours of community service. He must pay restitution of $8,414 and a $20,000 fine, acting US Attorney Nathaniel Mendell said in a statement.

Zadeh pleaded guilty to one count of filing a false tax return in July, Mendell said. He is the 28th parent to be sentenced in the sprawling fraud case.