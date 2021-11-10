A commuter rail train caught fire while stopped in Concord Wednesday, forcing the evacuation of 200 passengers, the MBTA said in a series of tweets.

Around 6:20 p.m., the engineer of a Fitchburg-bound train reported a fire under the rear wheel set of the train while it was stopped at West Concord Station. The train had left North Station around 5:30 p.m.

The passengers were evacuated safely and moved to another train, the MBTA said.