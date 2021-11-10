Abundant sunshine during the day has given this month a dry feeling, but it also means that the nights have been clear and offer an opportunity to see other planets. Closest to the horizon at sunset tonight will be Venus. This beauty will shine closer and closer to the horizon, finally dipping below it around 7 p.m. The image below from TimeandDate.com shows how the southwest sky will appear this evening.

Tuesday brought plenty of sunshine and readings at or above 70 degrees in much of Southern New England. This may sound like a rare occurrence, but a quick look at November 2020 shows that we had an even more impressive stretch of 70-degree weather last year.

Here's how the southwest sky will look Wednesday evening. TimeandDate.com

The show doesn’t stop there, however. As we continue to look in the southwestern sky, the waxing quarter moon will be flanked by Jupiter and Saturn. Jupiter is the brighter one to the left of the moon and Saturn is to the right, somewhat dimmer but still certainly visible. This quartet of celestial players will continue to be visible on any clear night this weekend, but the positions will change from evening to evening.

There are three planets this week that will be easy to view after sunset. TimeandDate.com

If you’re more of a daytime enthusiast, the weather will continue to cooperate most of this week, with one guaranteed wet exception later in the workweek. A few clouds Wednesday morning will give way to sunshine and temperatures in the lower 60s in the afternoon. It will be a bit breezy though.

The weather will turn chilly overnight tonight as a new air mass arrives and temperatures go back down into the 30s. Thursday will be a sparkling day, but 15 degrees colder, and definitely feeling more like what we expect in November.

Thursday will be the 11th day in a row and the final one in this series without measurable rainfall. A frontal system will push eastward on Friday, bringing about showers and perhaps a few downpours, and even the rumble of thunder.

Total rainfall Friday as predicted by the GFS is between half an inch and an inch and a half for most of southern New England. TropicalTidbits

Outdoor plans will be interrupted by the rain, which will come to an end Friday night. Saturday will be sunny and seasonably mild. Another weaker weather system will cross late in the day or during the evening with only the chance for a quick sprinkle before it’s back to mainly sunny skies for Tuesday with a bit of a chilly breeze. It looks like the middle of the month will be seasonably cool, with no significant cold or snow in sight for now, but it’s something we need to start watching as the potential for that type of weather continues to grow as the month progresses.