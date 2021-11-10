A Wrentham man charged in a fatal car crash was released on $5,000 bail after a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday, police said.
Nicholas Snyder, 22, was arrested Sunday after he rear-ended a car in Sharon while fleeing police at a high rate of speed, killing the driver, 21-year-old Kevin Earley.
Snyder is charged with motor vehicle homicide, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, along with other traffic violations.
A judge determined that Synder posed a danger to public safety, but released him to home confinement under his mother’s custody after he posted $5,000 bail, police said.
Advertisement
He was released on the conditions that he commit no new crimes, have no contact with witnesses or the victim’s family, own no firearms, stop driving, and abstain from using alcohol or drugs not prescribed to him, officials said.
Snyder is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial conference on Jan. 5.
Katie Redefer can be reached at katie.redefer@globe.com.