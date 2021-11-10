A Wrentham man charged in a fatal car crash was released on $5,000 bail after a dangerousness hearing on Wednesday, police said.

Nicholas Snyder, 22, was arrested Sunday after he rear-ended a car in Sharon while fleeing police at a high rate of speed, killing the driver, 21-year-old Kevin Earley.

Snyder is charged with motor vehicle homicide, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle, along with other traffic violations.