As a reporter following the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Arditi said it was crucial that she be allowed to cover the Equity Council , which “aims to actively shape the state’s COVID-19 response to effectively serve the populations most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, including communities of color.” She noted 12 of the 27 members are state officials.

Lynn Arditi, a health reporter for The Public’s Radio, filed a complaint after being denied entry to an April 7 Zoom meeting of the Equity Council. A spokeswoman for Governor Daniel J. McKee told her “these meetings have not been open to the public.”

PROVIDENCE — The Equity Council, which helps to shape the state’s COVID-19 response, is not a “public body” for purposes of the state Open Meetings Act, so it did not violate that law when it kept a reporter from covering a meeting, the attorney general’s office said Wednesday.

But in an opinion issued Wednesday, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha’s office said the Equity Council wasn’t formed by executive order, lacks supervisory powers, and operates as a “strictly advisory group.” So, it said, “Based on the totality of the facts presented, we do not find that the council is a ‘public body’ under the (Open Meetings Act),” and there is no violation.

“We note, however, that the (Open Meetings Act) is a floor and not a ceiling,” Special Assistant Attorney General Adam D. Roach wrote. “Even if an entity is not legally obligated to comply with the OMA, we encourage entities to adopt the types of measures set forth in the OMA when it is appropriate to do so in order to increase transparency.”

The Equity Council has done just that, according to a spokesman for Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos, who became council co-chair in June. Health and Human Services Secretary Womazetta Jones had chaired the council before June.

“Since the lieutenant governor took over, we have conducted it as a public meeting, although it is not technically a public body,” spokesman Billy Kepner said. “Minutes get posted if there is a quorum. I think her making the meeting public and following the Open Meetings Act speaks to the spirit of open government.”

Arditi said she was “very pleased” that Matos is giving reporters and the public access to meetings of a council that addresses matters of public importance.

“But I worry, in light of the attorney general’s ruling, that decisions granting reporters and the public access to the council going forward are essentially being left up to the people who run it,” she said.

Dr. Luis Daniel Muñoz, an Equity Council member who is running for governor in 2022, said the attorney general’s opinion sets a bad precedent.

“The purpose and the function of the Equity Council is to serve as a liaison to the state and the community,” he said. “The statement that this council is not subject to the Open Meetings Act sets a precedent around transparency that says if you not connected, you are not in the know, and that’s dangerous at a time when the unconnected have had trouble getting access to COVID resources.”

Muñoz said the Equity Council must do more to increase transparency and participation.

“The meetings are technically open to the public now, but they are not easily accessible, with no links provided ahead of time,” he said. And minutes of recent meetings have not been approved because the council lacked a quorum, he said.

“We are in this psuedo-state where we are not a public body even though we have contributed to operations on various initiatives,” Muñoz said.

In responding to Arditi’s complaint, Lisa M. Martinelli, a lawyer for the Executive Office of Health and Human Services, argued that the Equity Council is not subject to the Open Meetings Act because it was not formed by executive order or regulation, it does not have a fixed membership, and it does not have any “supervisory authority.” Rather, it “operates as an informal, strictly advisory committee,” she said.

The attorney general’s office noted that the state Supreme Court addressed the question of what constitutes a public body in a 2016 case, in which the Council on Elementary and Secondary Education created a Compensation Review Committee to review salary adjustments for Rhode Island Department of Education employees.

The high court found the Compensation Review Committee was not a public body because it did not meet on a regular basis, it was not created by an executive order, and it acted as “an informal, strictly advisory committee.” While the committee included high-level state officials and operated under a charter, that wasn’t enough to make it a “public body,” the court concluded.

The characteristics of the Equity Council “closely parallel” those of the Compensation Review Committee because it was not formed by executive order or regulation, it does not have supervisory authority, and it operates as a “strictly advisory group,” the attorney general’s office said. An advisory body can still be subject to the Open Meetings Act, but the Equity Council “more closely resembles the non-public body” in the 2016 case, it said.

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.