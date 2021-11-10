On April 5, 2019, Serrano’s relatives gathered for his burial at Bellevue Cemetery in Lawrence when “one side of the straps on the city-owned casket lowering device broke, causing Mr. Serrano’s casket to fall into the grave and break apart,” the lawsuit states. “When the casket broke apart, Mr. Serrano’s corpse fell out of the casket into the grave” in full view of his “horrified family members who became visibly distraught and hysterical.”

The lawsuit, filed Nov. 4 in Essex Superior Court, states that the family of Andrew Serrano contracted with Perez Funeral Home at 298 South Broadway in Lawrence to coordinate the funeral and burial services after he died on March 29, 2019.

The city of Lawrence and a local funeral home and cemetery are being sued after a casket fell into a grave, broke apart, and the corpse fell out before horrified family members attending the burial, according to court documents.

The lawsuit goes on to state that “several family members leapt into the grave to care for Mr. Serrano’s corpse, which was removed from the grave and brought back to Perez Funeral Home.”

Serrano was laid to rest “a few days later” in Bellevue Cemetery, the lawsuit states.

The city of Lawrence, E & J Memorial Services, Inc. doing business as Perez Funeral Home, and the Bellevue Cemetery board of directors are named as defendants in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges that Serrano’s family suffered emotional distress due to the negligence of the city, funeral home, and cemetery, claiming that they had a duty “to handle Mr. Serrano’s human remains in a correct and dignified manner” and that they breached that duty by “negligently handling Mr. Serrano’s human remains.”

Timothy Houten, an attorney for the city of Lawrence, said the city was aware of the lawsuit but declined to comment further.

“The city has not been served with the complaint yet, so at this point we have no comment,” Houten said.

The plaintiffs are being represented by Barry M. Altman and Danilo J. Gomez.





