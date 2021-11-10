There was a time, not so long ago, when ambitious women in politics (and elsewhere) had to pretend their kids did not exist, and/or answer all kinds of questions about how they could possibly juggle child-rearing and whatever job they had the audacity to seek.

Now, being a mother seems to have become a potent political strategy.

We just had a mayoral race where all of the women candidates did more than just publicly embrace being mothers: They made it central to their campaigns. Wu, who has two small boys, repeatedly urged the city’s voters to put mom in charge. “Teacher, mother, mayor,” was the slogan of Essaibi George, who has four sons.

Motherhood has become a kind of shorthand on the stump: It purifies a candidate’s motives, confers a commonsense authority on all manner of subjects, and speaks to an ability to juggle impossible responsibilities (Take it from me, for some mothers this is a ludicrous fiction). Mothers get it done!

In last year’s presidential primary, Senators Elizabeth Warren, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Amy Klobuchar all leaned heavily on their roles as mothers to make their cases. We’ve seen all kinds of grass-roots movements — for gun safety or environmental justice — formed by mothers who rightly calculate that folks who have mothers — or children — of their own will be more willing to listen to them.

They are catching up to Republican women, who have been using motherhood as a shield and a selling point at least since Phyllis Schlafly emerged to fight women’s rights in the 1970s. Former vice presidential nominee and “mama grizzly” Sarah Palin masked the extremism and destructiveness of the Tea Party movement by calling it “a mom awakening ... because moms kinda just know when something’s wrong.” To defend against abortion rights activists and others rightly terrified by her conservative record, eventual Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and Republicans played up her role as a devoted mother.

“While I am a judge,” she said when she was nominated. “I’m better known back home as a room parent, carpool driver, and birthday party planner.”

Being a mother also makes a candidate less threatening to those who are still put off by a woman’s intellect and ambition (though she might still be asked who does the laundry and how she manages to “do it all”). That may be useful for the candidates, but not so much for propelling us into this century.

On one hand, it’s glorious that mothers seeking office can now bring their whole selves to the fight.

“This reframes politics as an arena where women have a place and have a voice,” said Jill Greenlee, an associate professor of politics at Brandeis University. “It allows women to present themselves in an authentic way.”

On the other hand, it can also reinforce stereotypes of women “couching their political engagement as being representative of the needs of other people, and not their own,” Greenlee said. It can also alienate those women who have political ambitions but no children, she said, and make their paths to office steeper climbs.

Still, she says, there is research showing that mothers in Congress are more likely to advocate for measures that help children and families. When it comes to some policies, Boston will be better for having a woman with two young children in City Hall.

But the same politicians who valorize the motherhood of Coney Barrett appear bereft of admiration when it comes to those who are less affluent, and less white. Every single Republican and a few Democrats are obstructing the big Biden administration spending bill that would help millions of mothers from whom this country asks way too much. Already, a proposal to provide 12 weeks of family leave has been whittled to four weeks, and even that is unlikely to make it into the final bill; measures to give families financial support and more affordable child care have been dramatically shrunk. And even the smaller package might not pass at all.

When it comes to mothers who need the most support, the maternal magic doesn’t seem to go very far. They get it done — how? — largely without help. It’s inspiring, but also appalling.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.