“Observers Sam Robinson and Stephen Durham were out swapping the precipitation cans to observe how much snow we have received so far,” the post said. “Sam Robinson ... is measuring how much snow was in the can, and then we melt it down to see how much liquid was in the snow.”

In a post to Facebook at around 8:15 a.m., the group said it had so far recorded 2.1 inches of light snowfall and that more was accumulating.

The summit of New Hampshire’s Mount Washington was blanketed with a fresh layer of snow Wednesday morning, according to the Mount Washington Observatory.

Images captured by webcam feeds on the group’s website shows snow clouding the view of the mountain from the observation deck and coating the observatory’s windows.

Mount Washington’s peak measures 6,288.2 feet, making it the highest in the northeastern US. It’s often one of the first places in New England to record snowfall each year and known by observatory employees as “home of the world’s worst weather,” the group’s website says.

The mountain’s first snowfall of the season was recorded on Sept. 29.

Conditions atop the peak will take a dramatic turn later Wednesday, according to a forecast on the website. A cold front is expected to sweep in, bringing with it hurricane-force winds, rain, and more snow.

“Lower elevations will see rain or rain mixing with snow prior to tapering to snow later in the day as the cold air spreads down,” staff meteorologist Ryan Knapp wrote in the forecast. “Winds will be on the increase as the front passes with hurricane-force gusts returning by the afternoon hours.”

