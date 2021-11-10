Quarrles represented himself during the following Suffolk Superior Court trial and was convicted of two counts of assault and battery on a police officer in 2018. By then, a prosecutor noted, he had been convicted of fighting with or attacking police in Georgia and Tennessee and had been incarcerated in both states as a result.

Quarrles was 37 years old when he fought with several police officers responding to a domestic violence call inside 27 Ingleside St. last Saturday, the same place in Dorchester he lived when two officers responded to a domestic violence call made by a Quarrles family member on March 2, 2018.

Michael A. Quarrles was fatally shot by a Boston police officer last Saturday, a deadly encounter a prosecutor feared in 2018 would one day happen when he was convicted of choking a female Boston police officer into unconsciousness.

“It is vital to point out that the Defendant’s own safety was and will be at risk because of his violent behavior towards police. Either of the officers on scene that day [in 2018] would have been justified in using lethal force against the defendant to get him to stop,” Julia Hira, the trial prosecutor, wrote in a sentencing memorandum.

Hira added: “Moving forward, officers who respond to 27 Ingleside or come across the Defendant during an arrest will no doubt be ready and willing to use as much force deemed necessary to keep the Defendant in order. The Defendant is putting himself in substantial risk of harm or death by using this level of violence against officers.”

The use of deadly force by the two officers who responded last Saturday is under investigation by Suffolk District Attorney Rachel Rollins, whose office has the legal responsibility of deciding whether the death of Quarrles was legally justified or a criminal act. Rollins now has at least five deadly force cases pending in her office.

Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long told reporters Saturday that several officers responded to 27 Ingleside St. at around 6:15 p.m. and entered the home. As they “approached the third-floor landing, they encountered a suspect. This suspect immediately assaulted the officers with a knife, stabbing one officer in the neck,” Long said. Efforts to reach Quarrles’ family were unsuccessful on Wednesday.

The man now identified as Quarrles was shot, taken to an unidentified hospital where he was pronounced dead. A knife was found at the scene, Long said. The officer was later released from the hospital.

During the 2018 incident, a relative called police after Quarrles brushed against her while the two were walking down the hallway of the multi-family Ingleside Street home, according to court records.

Officers Allison Gunther and Dennis Leahy responded and tried to talk with Quarrles in his bedroom. He said he would file his own report and tried to shut the door. The two officers pushed back, fearing he would arm himself with a weapon and attack them, records show.

Quarrles began fighting with the officers when they told him they were arresting him for the incident with his younger relative. His mother allegedly attacked Leahy, giving Quarrles the opportunity to put Gunther into a chokehold, Hira wrote.

Other officers responded to a radio call for help Leahy and Gunther were able to make.

“They saw the Defendant with his arm around Officer Gunther’s neck and saw that her face was extremely red. They began striking the Defendant for about a minute or so until his grip was released from around Officer Gunther,” Hira wrote.

Gunther was provided supplemental oxygen by responding EMS crews, Hira wrote.

Quarrles was sentenced to serve two years and six months in the Suffolk County House of Correction, and he later challenged the judge’s decision by asserting police lied while testifying during his trial.

‘I am giving the court and presiding official a chance to save the people’s money and time by dismissing the case by virtue of police misconduct,” Quarrles wrote in 2019. “None should face charges from a gang of liars, especially from a police group or any governing group. This case has no clear evidence and therefore zero ways to prove anything against me. Lies can only be proving to be lies; not to convict another.”

He listed his address as 27 Ingleside Street.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.