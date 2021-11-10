In addition, the statement said, Wu will elevate Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, current executive director of the Boston Public Health Commission, to her cabinet, “expanding” her role in “leading the city’s broader public health efforts, including response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” Wu has asked Marty Martinez, chief of the Mayor’s Office of Health and Human Services, to “support the transition” as a senior adviser, the statement said.

Dr. Monica Bharel, former commissioner of the state Department of Public Health, will be appointed to serve as a “Cabinet-level Senior Advisor” heading the city’s efforts over the next six months to address substance use disorder, mental health, public safety, and homelessness, Wu’s transition team said in a statement.

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu on Wednesday announced her first slate of cabinet appointments as she prepares to take office next week.

The team also said Wu intends to reappoint Sheila A. Dillon as the city’s chief of housing and director of the Department of Neighborhood Development.

Dillon, the statement said, will work with Bharel on securing necessary housing and social services for vulnerable populations, while also “spearheading” Wu’s broader agenda to increase affordable housing in Boston.

Wu was scheduled to formally introduce the appointees during a late-morning briefing Wednesday.

She said the ongoing crisis at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, where hundreds of unhoused people, many struggling with substance use disorder and mental health issues, have taken up residence in makeshift tents is informing her early cabinet picks.

Efforts to clear the area and move people to other living and treatment options have been met with criticism by advocates who say too many of the homeless are simply being cycled through a criminal justice system that won’t meet their needs.

“The humanitarian crisis at Mass and Cass demands urgent, bold solutions that create genuine pathways to recovery and stability for our most vulnerable residents––and we need the right team to get it done,” Wu said in the statement from her transition team. “Dr. Bharel, Dr. Ojikutu, and Chief Dillon have dedicated their careers to serving the public and each brings a track record of results. This is the team that we need for Boston as we prioritize public health and housing and center the safety and dignity of all those struggling with substance use disorder, mental health, and housing instability.”

Her words were echoed in the statement by all three cabinet picks.

“This ongoing crisis of substance use disorder, mental health issues, and homelessness requires a coordinated response from government, service providers, and our communities,” Bharel said. “Mayor-elect Wu is committed to working with our state and regional partners to secure the lasting public health-led solutions that this moment demands and our residents deserve.”

Ojikitu said it’ll be an honor to serve in Wu’s administration.

“I’m honored to continue to serve the City through Mayor-Elect Wu’s cabinet in my role as Executive Director of the Boston Public Health Commission and leader of Boston’s public health department,” Ojikutu said. “I look forward to joining Mayor-Elect Wu in addressing health inequity in Boston and tackling the critical issues our communities face every day, from substance use disorder and mental health, to COVID response and recovery, to gun violence.”

Dillon sounded an optimistic note as well.

“It’s been a great honor to serve as the City of Boston’s Chief of Housing and Director of the Department of Neighborhood Development, and I’m thrilled to continue this work under the leadership of a Mayor who recognizes that safe, accessible, and affordable is the foundation of healthy communities,” Dillon said. “We urgently need to create new low-threshold housing to meet the immediate needs of the people living at the intersection of these crises, while using every lever of City power to build deeply affordable housing across all our neighborhoods.”

