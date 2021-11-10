Woodhouse is one of a dozen living Tuskegee Airmen, the military’s first Black aviation combat unit.

School officials invited Woodhouse, who lives near the school, along with local veterans and Mission Grammar graduates George Rollins and William Mullin, said Emily Jachym, the school’s director of advancement and communications.

One of the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen, 94-year-old Enoch Woodhouse, met with students at Mission Grammar School in Roxbury Wednesday as part of a fund-raising effort for a local American Legion charter ahead of Veterans Day.

Students dressed in red, white, and blue as part of the school’s monthly “dress-down day,” sponsored by The Mission Grammar Family Organization to benefit local organizations. This month, students raised $350 to support American Legion Post 327, located near the school.

The school’s fifth- and sixth-graders, who had been studying the Tuskegee Airmen, got the chance to speak with Woodhouse and the other veterans.

“They had a lot of great questions about what it was like to be Black in the military, and then what it was like to come back to Boston after serving with segregation still going on,” Jachym said.

Students were eager to ask questions of their guests, Enoch Woodhouse of the Tuskegee Airman, William Mullin of the Army National Guard, and Army Colonel George Rollins. David L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Students were especially excited to meet Woodhouse, Jachym said.

“Almost 90 percent of our kids are kids of color, so it was really powerful for them to be able to be in the presence of someone who was really historic in their lives as well,” she said. “They came up to him afterwards and were really excited to shake his hand, and give him hugs and things like that. It was awesome.”

