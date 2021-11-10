PROVIDENCE — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to eight years in prison after an investigation by the attorney general’s office and Providence police into illegal firearms and drug trafficking in the area.
Antonio Vazquez, 26, entered a plea of nolo contendere in Providence County Superior Court last week to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence; possession of a ghost gun; possession of a firearm with a scratched-off serial number; possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana; possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl; and conspiracy.
In July, Vasquez and three others were arrested after police seized more than 1,500 fentanyl pills, a Polymer80 .40 caliber ghost gun with a 30-round magazine containing 23 rounds and laser attachment, an illegal handgun, and a large capacity magazine from residences in Providence and Pawtucket. In the search, police also found crack cocaine, heroin, approximately $18,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.
Detectives also arrested Malayshia Iaciofano-Murray and Jose Martinez as part of the sting.
“As we have seen time and time again, drug traffickers are moving significant amounts of fentanyl while armed with guns – particularly illegal guns with large capacity magazines – and pose a threat to the safety of Rhode Islanders,” said Attorney General Neronha in a statement Wednesday. “Too often that dangerous combination is fueling street violence and overdoses, causing tragic outcomes in our communities.”
Vazquez will serve his sentence at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI) followed by a 10-year probation.
“The arrests that resulted from this investigation should send a clear message that the Providence Police will continue their efforts to rid our streets of violent criminals involved in drug and firearm operations,” said Steven M. Paré, Providence’s commissioner of public safety, in a statement.
Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.