PROVIDENCE — A Pawtucket man was sentenced to eight years in prison after an investigation by the attorney general’s office and Providence police into illegal firearms and drug trafficking in the area.

Antonio Vazquez, 26, entered a plea of nolo contendere in Providence County Superior Court last week to possession of a firearm after being convicted of a crime of violence; possession of a ghost gun; possession of a firearm with a scratched-off serial number; possession of controlled substances with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana; possession of one ounce to one kilogram of fentanyl; and conspiracy.

In July, Vasquez and three others were arrested after police seized more than 1,500 fentanyl pills, a Polymer80 .40 caliber ghost gun with a 30-round magazine containing 23 rounds and laser attachment, an illegal handgun, and a large capacity magazine from residences in Providence and Pawtucket. In the search, police also found crack cocaine, heroin, approximately $18,000 in cash, and drug paraphernalia.