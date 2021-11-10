Classically trained, her voice wraps around you and whispers in a tone your spirit hears. Sutton, a Wellesley College graduate with a degree in political science and sociology, once worked for former city councilor Tito Jackson. Now she uses her music to create change in the world.

Whether she is performing for the United Nations or partnering with the Museum of Science to use song and dance to tell the story of how museums appropriate culture, the Dorchester native truly does sing our lives and our truths with her songs.

Advertisement

“Shades of Black: The Hip-Hopera” bridges her love of both opera and hip-hop and celebrates Blackness.

My life is a beautiful resistance because:

The world has carved for me several predestined paths according to who I should be, and I still sought fit to create my own. There is no box, no limitation, and no expectation that can take precedence over my commitment to self. And that agency is what makes me my ancestors’ wildest dreams.

How did Hip-Hopera come to be?

Hip-Hopera was born out of my desire to reconcile two very different worlds that I was a part of. It was my “F U” to a world that told me that I should gladly give up the culture that birthed me in order to be fully embraced and respected by that which is more “legitimate.” Growing up learning opera, I did not see myself in the music, or in the stories being told. I knew that I shouldn’t have to police my blackness in order to partake in any art form, so when I saw a void that needed to be filled, I filled it.

What role do the arts play in justice work?

The arts are, in my opinion, the most powerful tool for social justice. The arts build empathy, facilitate healing, social connection, and likewise, can also be used as a tool for creative disruption — one of the facets that I most revel in. Poking holes or in some cases, burning down the walls that protect harmful societal conditioning, in order to leave room for something new. With the arts we can choose to hold a mirror up to society, or we can break the mirror altogether and force ourselves to envision a new way of being.

Advertisement

What gives you joy?

Art and creativity bring me joy. Creativity is what has given me permission to color outside of the lines. My art has taught me that living in my truth, regardless of how imperfect, angry, or dissenting, is an inevitable step towards claiming joy. I can define myself and have the audacity to demand others follow suit. Today I can choose to aim for the stars, tomorrow I may rest, the next I may set my sights on a new destination. In my creative sandbox, I find liberation and am constantly being introduced to new versions of me. A never-ending journey of self-discovery brings forth an everbearing field of joy. Every version of me is just, and I don’t have to choose. I can be, I am, complete.

Get to know Zakiyyah Sutton: zakiyyahofficial.com

Jeneé Osterheldt can be reached at jenee.osterheldt@globe.com and on Twitter @sincerelyjenee.