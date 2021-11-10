“Once these RNs finish orientation, the hospital will have six unvaccinated and four partly vaccinated direct care workers,” said Edgar. “Our team continues to work to fill these positions with fully vaccinated workers.”

The nurses, who arrived on Wednesday, are believed to have been hired from a staffing agency, according to Randal Edgar, a spokesman for the state’s Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals, which is the state agency that oversees the hospital. But on Tuesday, Edgar said there were still 12 unvaccinated health care workers workers still scheduled at the hospital, where four of which were partially vaccinated.

PROVIDENCE — State-run Eleanor Slater Hospital has received just six vaccinated nurses to help replace the remaining unvaccinated staff.

Just last week, the hospital had received violation notices from the state health department for being out of compliance with the health care worker vaccination requirement for COVID-19.

The leadership of Eleanor Slater Hospital had previously acknowledged that the state-run hospital wouldn’t be in compliance with the state’s own vaccine mandate a month after it went into effect, setting up regulatory action by one part of the state government against another.

The hospital has campuses in Burrillville and Cranston. Its nearly 200 patients have a range of complex medical and psychiatric needs, ranging from patients ordered by criminal courts for treatment to ventilator patients to people who are dealing with debilitating injuries from car crashes or drug overdoses. For many, it’s considered a “last-resort” hospital, but for others, it’s the only option.

Since receiving their violation notice, the hospital’s leadership has requested a hearing with the state health department. Joseph Wendelken, the health department’s spokesman, told the Globe Tuesday that a hearing has not been scheduled yet, but that the compliance order becomes enforceable once there is a hearing.

It’s unclear if there will be any action on Eleanor Slater’s license or if they will be fined as a result of the hearing.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz.