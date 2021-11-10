The statement said a preliminary investigation indicates that a 28-year-old Halifax man was driving a 1985 Peterbilt tractor, owned by Collins Crane and Rigging of East Bridgewater, at a slow rate of speed within the right travel lane and breakdown lane. The Peterbilt, officials said, was being followed by a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado pickup also owned by the company and driven by Sheppard.

The agency in a statement confirmed the death of Christopher L. Sheppard, 57, of East Bridgewater. Earlier Tuesday, a second victim, Lauren A. Dyer, 62, of Braintree, had been pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 495, which occurred around 7:15 a.m. prior to Exit 22.

A man badly injured in a Tuesday morning tractor trailer c rash on a Raynham highway died later that night at Rhode Island Hospital, bringing the death toll from the multi-vehicle crash to two people, State Police said.

At one point, the statement said, the Peterbilt driver and Sheppard had detached the trailer the tractor had been pulling, because the Halifax man had noticed a possible mechanical problem with his vehicle. The trailer was detached from the tractor and moved off the road, authorities said, and the Peterbilt continued northbound with Sheppard following in the Silverado.

As the Peterbilt moved northbound slowly, the statement said, one of its passenger-side axles became dislodged, and the axle and attached tandem wheels rolled into the travel lanes, prompting the tractor driver and Sheppard to stop their vehicles.

Sheppard, the statement said, exited the Silverado and walked into the roadway to get the axle and wheels. As he did so, other northbound vehicles stopped to allow him to retrieve the items, including a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pickup driven by Dyer, officials said.

At that time, a 1998 Volvo tractor driven by a 23-year-old East Raynham man and owned by Truckah LLC of Easton, which had been pulling a dump trailer, began approaching the stopped traffic, according to the statement. The dump trailer had a Maine registration was owned by a recycling company, State Police said.

“The Volvo tractor pulling the dump trailer struck the stopped Toyota Tacoma operated by Ms. Dyer from behind,” the statement said. “The impact pushed the Tacoma into the Peterbilt tractor and Silverado pickup that were stopped in front of the Tacoma.”

The Tacoma, State Police continued, “was crushed between the front of the Volvo tractor and the rear of the Peterbilt tractor. Additionally, the impact pushed the Silverado into Mr. Sheppard,” who’d been in the roadway.

Dyer suffered fatal injuries in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene. Sheppard suffered severe injuries and was flown to Rhode Island Hospital, where he later died from his injuries, according to State Police.

“The operators of the Volvo tractor (the 23-year-old Raynham man) and the Peterbilt tractor (the 28-year-old Halifax man) were transported by EMS to area hospitals for evaluation of possible minor injuries,” the statement said.

State Police said the probe into the fatal crash remains active, and investigators are working to determine whether anyone should be charged criminally. The review, officials said, includes crash reconstruction, examination and analysis of physical and forensic evidence, commercial vehicle inspections, and witness interviews, among other factors.





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.