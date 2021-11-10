State Police were responding Wednesday afternoon to a shots-fired call involving a trooper in Revere, the agency said. A suspect was also in custody.
“MSP units responding to Shirley Avenue area in Revere for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper,” State Police tweeted at 1:56 p.m. “A suspect is in custody. This is developing; more info will be released at an appropriate time.”
The suspect wasn’t identified, and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.
Requests for comment were also sent to Revere police and the union for troopers.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.
