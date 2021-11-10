State Police were responding Wednesday afternoon to a shots-fired call involving a trooper in Revere, the agency said. A suspect was also in custody.

“MSP units responding to Shirley Avenue area in Revere for a reported firearm discharge involving a Trooper,” State Police tweeted at 1:56 p.m. “A suspect is in custody. This is developing; more info will be released at an appropriate time.”

The suspect wasn’t identified, and it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was hurt.