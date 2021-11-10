Her office was already examining the circumstances of the encounter last Saturday between police and a man inside a residence on Ingleside Street that ended with an officer stabbed in the neck and the man fatally wounded by police. The wounded officer was released from the hospital on Sunday.

Under state law Rollins, whose office created a Discharge Integrity Team in 2019, has the responsibility to determine whether the officers were legally justified in shooting the man who wounded three SWAT officers on Ferndale Street in Dorchester Tuesday.

Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins is now overseeing two investigations into the use of deadly force by Boston police officers in separate incidents since Saturday, confrontations in Dorchester that ended with four officers injured and two men dead.

Rollins joined Boston Police Superintendent in Chief Gregory Long at 29 Ferndale St. Tuesday night, where an hourslong effort by police to peacefully end a standoff with an armed man suddenly turned violent when the man opened fire on SWAT officers, wounding three of them. She promised to “conduct a very deep investigation.”

“In the last three days we’ve had multiple police officers harmed and attacked,” Rollins said. “Emotionally disturbed people are everywhere. . . . Just remember it is a very hard job to be a police officer.”

One of the officers wounded in the Ferndale Street confrontation was treated at Boston Medical Center and released to applauding colleagues Tuesday night. The two other officers also were taken to BMC and were undergoing treatment as of last night.

Police said the officers’ injuries were not life-threatening. Two of the officers suffered leg wounds, according to a law enforcement official briefed on the incident.

Larry Calderone, president of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association, tweeted about the upsurge in attacks on officers in recent days. “Where’s the outrage when 4 police officers end up in the hospital after being stabbed or shot in 2 separate incidents in less than 72 hours?” he asked. “The violence directed at our officers has never been higher and it needs to end.”

Mayor-elect Michelle Wu tweeted Tuesday that she had been briefed on the Ferndale Street incident and offered support to the wounded officers and area residents. Wu, who takes the oath of office Tuesday, has said finding a new police commissioner is one of the key priorities in her new administration.

“My prayers are with the injured officers, their loved ones & those in our community who have had to face violence & trauma in our neighborhoods in the past week,’' Wu tweeted.

Long added that the attacks “highlight the dangers” of police work and praised the “courage and bravery” of the officers attacked on Tuesday and Saturday.

The Ferndale Street standoff began about 9:30 a.m. when police responded to a call reporting a person with a gun and learned the suspect was threatening others inside an apartment there, Long said. When officers tried to engage with him, Long said, the suspect barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT team and negotiators were then brought to the scene and the standoff continued for five to six hours, Long said, before the suspect abruptly opened fire, striking three officers.

The suspect was shot multiple times, Long said, and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

At the news conference, a heckler tried to repeatedly interrupt Rollins, and she used his behavior to underline the difficulties police officers and other responders face on the job.

“Imagine what the police are dealing with right now, from emotionally disturbed people everywhere, going to help them, and then getting stabbed, or shot, or harmed,” she said.

Rollins, Long, and Acting Mayor Kim Janey spent time at the hospital Tuesday night with the wounded officers.

“Their wives showed up crying. Their family members are terrified,” Rollins said. “Nobody signs up for work in order to put their lives at risk, and they do that every single day.”

The fatal confrontations between police and suspects come as violent crime is on a decline in Boston. There were 22 fatal shootings in the city this year as of Sunday, compared to 42 over the same period in 2020, according to data released by Boston police. There were 154 nonfatal shootings in the city as of Sunday; last year there had been 201 by Nov. 7.

The city had 36 homicides as of Sunday, compared to 52 at the same time in 2020, and is trending below the five-year average of 49 homicides, according to police data. In other parts of the country, street violence increased dramatically earlier this year as pandemic restrictions were lifted.

Before Saturday’s fatal confrontation, the last time a Boston police officer shot a suspect was in July, during a traffic stop in Roslindale, as the two struggled over a gun in the suspect’s vehicle, Boyle said recently. That suspect survived and was arrested.

This story is based on prior Globe coverage provided by Globe Correspondents Katie Redefer, Nick Stoico, and Jeremy C. Fox. Travis Andersen, Mike Bello, and Danny McDonald of the Globe staff contributed.

