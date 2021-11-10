“Upon arrival, Brockton Police and members of Brockton Fire and Brewster EMS located a 73 year-old female victim suffering from life threatening injuries,” the statement said.

The Plymouth district attorney’s office said in a statement that Brockton police were alerted at 5:11 p.m. to a motor vehicle crash “involving a pedestrian” in front of 1367 Main Street.

A 73-year-old woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening in Brockton, authorities said.

The woman was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle that struck her remained at the scene. Neither the deceased woman nor the driver were identified in the statement.

“Brockton Police contacted Massachusetts State Police assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office and an investigation commenced,” the statement said. “The investigation is ongoing at this time.”

This is a breaking story that’ll be updated when more information becomes available.





