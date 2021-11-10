That message became more critical after the government reported Wednesday that consumer prices in October climbed 6.2 percent from a year ago. Inflation has intensified instead of fading as the economy reopened after the coronavirus pandemic, creating a major challenge for Biden whose administration repeatedly said that the price increases were temporary.

The president toured the Port of Baltimore on Wednesday for the start of what is likely to be a national tour to showcase the $1 trillion legislation that cleared Congress last week and that he intends to sign on Monday. The president intends to emphasize how the spending can strengthen global supply chains to help lower prices, reduce shortages, and add union jobs, the White House says.

BALTIMORE — With Americans facing the highest annual inflation rate in decades, President Biden is trying to persuade the country his infrastructure economic plans can fix the problem.

Biden is pointing to Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery.

The port in Baltimore is adding container cranes as well as a 50-foot berth where ships can be unloaded. Baltimore’s port is also benefiting from grants to upgrade the Howard Street Tunnel, a brick-lined underpass for trains that opened in 1895. The tunnel would be expanded so that shipping containers could be double-stacked on railcars, making it easier to move goods out of the port.

N.J. Senate president concedes to GOP rival

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney on Wednesday conceded to his Republican opponent, Edward Durr Jr., capping one of the most dramatic political upsets in recent memory.

The longtime Democratic leader’s concession comes six days after the state Senate race was called for Durr. Sweeney had said last week that he wanted to “make sure every vote is counted.”

“The results of Tuesday’s elections are in,” Sweeney said at a news conference. “All votes have been fairly counted. And I, of course, accept the results. I want to congratulate Mr. Durr and wish him the best of luck.”

He added that it has been “an honor and a privilege” to represent the people of New Jersey’s Third Legislative District and to serve as state Senate president.

“I’ve had the opportunity to work with extraordinary people, and I’m proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish for our legislative district, for South Jersey, and for the state,” Sweeney said.

According to NJ Advance Media, state Senators Nicholas Scutari and Nia Gill are among those vying to succeed Sweeney as state Senate president. Democrats still retain control of both chambers of the Legislature, although Republicans are projected to have picked up at least six seats by the time the final results are tallied, the news organization reported.

Durr, a commercial truck driver who has never held elective office, has spent the past several days preparing to take office as well as seeking to walk back some of his previous social media posts, which began circulating online after his victory last week.

At a news conference at the Gloucester County Republican Party headquarters Wednesday afternoon, Durr said Sweeney had called him to concede and congratulated him on winning the race.

“To Senator Sweeney, I congratulate you on a long career. Who knows? Maybe some day we can have a beer together,” Durr said.

Durr also said former president Donald Trump had called him on Sunday. “He just congratulated me and he wished me the best of luck, and he told me if there was anything he could do for me,” to give him a call, Durr said.

Among the dozens of social media posts that have attracted attention is a September 2019 Twitter post in which Durr said: “Mohammed was a pedophile! Islam is a false religion! Only fools follow muslim teachings! It is a cult of hate!”

In a Facebook post, Durr reportedly called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “not an insurrection . . . [but] an unauthorized entry by undocumented federal employers!”

Muslim civil rights groups condemned Durr’s tweets. Durr addressed the tweets in an interview with NPR member station WHYY last week.

“I’m a passionate guy. And I say things in the heat of the moment. And if I said anything in the past that hurt anybody’s feelings, I sincerely apologize. . . . I support everybody’s right to worship in any manner they choose, to the God of their choice,” he said. His Twitter account was no longer accessible as of Wednesday.

Durr told reporters Wednesday that he was meeting with representatives from the Council on American-Islamic Relations later in the day to discuss his past statements. He blamed the media for focusing on his past Islamophobic remarks and said he is “moving forward” from the issue.

Republican lawmaker gets death threats after vote

Representative Fred Upton, Republican of Michigan, has received multiple death threats in the days since he voted for President Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal, with the overwhelming majority of the calls coming from outside the congressman’s district.

In a CNN interview Monday night, Upton played the audio of one of the calls, which he said came from a man in South Carolina.

“You’re a [expletive] piece of [expletive] traitor. I hope you die,” the man can be heard saying. In the expletive-filled call, he goes on to say he hopes Upton’s family and his entire staff die.

An Upton spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Upton told CNN his office has received several such calls after a House colleague tweeted the names and office phone numbers of the Republicans who voted in favor of the bill. The measure passed the House on Friday with a 228-to-206 vote, two months after it was approved by the Senate on an overwhelming 69-to-30 vote.

“I have a colleague, as you know, that put out the phone numbers of the 13 of us that voted that way,” Upton said. “I’d be glad to defend that vote. We’ve been working really since last spring on a bipartisan bill.”

Upton did not name the colleague during the CNN interview, but in an interview with the Detroit News, he pointed to a tweet by Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, Republican of Georgia.

Greene said last week that any House Republican who backed the measure would be “a traitor to our party, a traitor to their voters and a traitor to our donors.” After the vote, she tweeted the names and phone numbers of 12 of the 13 Republicans who voted in favor of the bill, which she described as “Joe Biden’s Communist takeover of America.”

In a statement Tuesday evening, Greene stood by her tweet. Her response included Upton’s office phone number as well as the general phone number to reach members of the House.

