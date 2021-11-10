Those low numbers make some health experts uneasy. David Grabowski, a professor of health care policy at Harvard Medical School who closely tracks nursing homes, said the virus often hitches a ride into senior care facilities from workers coming and going.

That’s prompted a renewed push for the shots in nursing homes, which were ravaged early on in the pandemic and account for at least one-quarter of the nation’s pandemic deaths. As of Oct. 24, only 27 percent of eligible staff in Massachusetts nursing homes had received the extra shot, according to state data.

Nursing home leaders, still catching their breath from vaccinating staff ahead of a mid-October deadline set by the state, are now facing another sobering reality. Immunity is waning among many of their staff, and few have received their booster.

“When infections get started in a nursing home, it’s been really hard to contain it and the idea is that the booster could help,” Grabowski said.

In late September, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boosters six months after primary COVID vaccination for people over 65 and those living in long-term care facilities. As of Oct. 24, 52 percent of Massachusetts nursing home residents had received a booster, state data show. The CDC also suggested people working in such high-risk settings, including nursing homes, get the added shot.

The majority of nursing home residents and staff in Massachusetts completed their first round of vaccinations by late February, more than eight months ago. Recent studies suggest that waning immunity can lead to more severe COVID cases and hospitalizations, particularly among already frail people.

“We are encouraging [boosters], and we do expect that at some point boosters will be a condition of employment,” said Lou Woolf, president of Hebrew SeniorLife, one of the largest senior care operators in Massachusetts.

In July, with 84 percent of its staff already vaccinated, Hebrew SeniorLife was among the first Massachusetts nursing home companies to mandate COVID vaccines for their staff by Oct. 1. A week later, Governor Charlie Baker ordered most nursing home workers to be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by Oct. 10.

CDC data show that Massachusetts is second only to Rhode Island for nursing home staff COVID vaccinations, with more than 96 percent completing the earlier, two-dose round.

“Since February, successful efforts to provide this life-saving vaccine to workers and residents have resulted in cases in long-term care facilities dropping by 73 percent and deaths by nearly 100 percent,” the Baker administration said in a statement.

It also said it is “actively supporting” booster shots at nursing homes with onsite mobile clinics and other services. But the state is not mandating boosters at this time.

State data show the handful of facilities reporting new staff infections daily has grown since late October to as many as a dozen facilities on some days among the state’s roughly 380 nursing homes. Resident infections continue to be infrequent.

Recent COVID-19 cases at the Plymouth Rehabilitation & Health Care Center illustrate how waning immunity may expose facilities to a serious outbreak. A resident who earlier had declined to be vaccinated was briefly hospitalized in late September and tested positive at the nursing home a few days later, according to Tim Brown, a company spokesman.

Since then, at least 34 residents and 27 staff have been infected, and at least one resident has died, state data show.

“We believe booster shots are a major tool to both prevent and mitigate spread, and we are continuing to urge fully vaccinated residents and staff to receive booster shots as soon as they become eligible,” Brown said in a statement. He did not have data on how many residents and staff have received booster shots.

Meanwhile, Dr. Asif Merchant, medical director at four nursing homes in the Metro West area, is hearing reluctance from some nursing home staff about getting a booster shot.

It is “kind of strange in some ways because they already got the shot twice,” he said.

Merchant, who is also a partner of a company that runs medical services for 45 nursing homes in Massachusetts, said some workers are telling him they’ve had enough of the shots. Others think they don’t need anymore protection, he said.

A number of studies have concluded that vaccinated people are significantly more protected against severe illness from COVID than those who do not have the shots. While vaccinated people can still transmit the virus to others, research suggests the period of time in which they can infect others is shorter than in those who are not vaccinated.

A growing body of research also suggests that protection from COVID vaccines fades over time. A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association analyzed results from 1,197 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 between March and July of this year across 18 states. It found that vaccine breakthrough cases that required hospitalization were most common in older patients with chronic medical conditions — essentially the same population found in nursing homes.

And specifically for those vaccinated with the Pfizer shots, the ones predominantly used in nursing homes earlier this year, protection from hospitalization with COVID waned after four months, the study found.

“The writing is on the wall: We are seeing a decrease in vaccine effectiveness,” said Dr. Michael Klompas, an infectious disease physician and hospital epidemiologist at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

Klompas said it’s too early to know whether booster shots will prevent COVID transmission among those who receive the extra shot, but he said it would be “consistent with everything we have seen with how boosters work.” He favors the shot “for anyone at this point in the pandemic.”

Massachusetts nursing homes are taking “extraordinary precautions” to protect residents against COVID-19, said Tara Gregorio, president of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association, a nursing home trade group. She said staff constantly wear face masks and other protective equipment and are tested at least weekly. They also, she said, strongly encourage visitors to get vaccinated and routinely tested.

But Gregario said the biggest threat to residents’ safety right now is not necessarily a lack of booster shots but the critical staffing shortage in the industry. Nursing home administrators had worried that state and federal COVID vaccine mandates for staffers would prompt many to quit. That didn’t happen, though some administrators say they lost a few over the mandates and worry that a required booster may be the tipping point.

“When you already have a staffing shortage, even if you are talking about 2 to 3 percent [quitting], it can still be quite impactful,” said Adam Berman, president and chief executive of Legacy Lifecare, which includes five nursing homes. The company had a few people quit because of the mandate, he said. Berman also said about 25 percent of his staff has received boosters, but they expect that number to increase as the company offers more booster clinics.

Klompas, the infectious disease physician, predicted that booster shot mandates will come for nursing homes — but not until data begin to show an increasing number of infections from waning immunity in the facilities.

“With public health policy,” he said, “do you react? Or do you anticipate?”

Kay Lazar can be reached at kay.lazar@globe.com Follow her on Twitter @GlobeKayLazar.