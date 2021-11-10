The vaccine was authorized last Tuesday by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after previously being authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration.

More than 15,000 children had gotten their first shot of the Pfizer pediatric vaccine by Monday night, according to the state Executive Office of Health and Human Services.

Thousands of Massachusetts children got COVID-19 vaccinations in the first few days after shots were authorized for children 5 to 11 by federal regulators, state officials said.

The state estimates that there are 515,000 children in Massachusetts who are 5 to 11.

Nationally, there are about 28 million children in the age group. “We’re off to a very strong start,” said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, during a briefing with reporters Wednesday. The Biden administration estimates that 900,000 children around the country will have received shots by the end of Wednesday.

Governor Charlie Baker said last Thursday the vaccine would be available in more than 500 locations in Massachusetts. Officials say people should start by calling their child’s pediatrician or their family doctor.

Another option is to get on the Internet and find an appointment using the state’s website, vaxfinder.mass.gov. The site will allow people to book shots at pharmacies and local vaccine clinics, as well as at some pediatric offices or hospital systems. The state’s 211 help line is available to help a arrange an appointment.

Many children may also be able to get vaccinated at a school clinic.

The vaccines are free, no insurance is needed, and no ID is needed. Two doses are given three weeks apart.

Children should be vaccinated to prevent them from getting COVID-19, to prevent them from spreading the disease, and to allow them to return to a normal life, among other reasons, experts say. The vaccine is safe and effective, and side effects are mild, the most common being a sore arm.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.