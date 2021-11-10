PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Rhode Island has sold several group homes for more than $3.6 million, leading advocates to accuse government officials of ignoring requests to use state-owned property to shelter people as a housing shortage worsens.

In October, the state sold seven Department of Behavioral Healthcare, Developmental Disabilities and Hospitals group homes while in the same month at least 642 people went without housing for at least one night, The Providence Journal reported Tuesday.

Advocates said that the empty group homes could have been used to shelter the growing homeless population, as the lack of affordable housing has forced people to live in tents and cars in Providence.