Murthy said Tuesday he supports parents of young children asking questions about coronavirus vaccines but ultimately argued the right choice is to get children vaccinated. "[I]f you are a parent out there and you have got questions, that's OK to have questions," Murthy told CNN's Erin Burnett. "[B]ut talk to your doctor, consult credible health sources and recognize this is our opportunity to protect our kids and to get them back to so many things they missed out on."

Surgeon General Vivek Murthy came out strongly in support of getting children vaccinated against the coronavirus, after actor Matthew McConaughey revealed he has not vaccinated his youngest children and wants to find out more before doing so.

Advertisement

Covid-19 "is not harmless in our children," he added. "Many kids have died. Sadly, hundreds of children, thousands have been hospitalized."

Murthy said the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine, which was recently granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration in children between the ages of 5 and 11, and later recommended for use in that age group by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is "effective" and "remarkably safe."

McConaughey, who has suggested he is mulling a run for governor in Texas, said Tuesday at the DealBook Online Summit that while he supports vaccination, he does not support a vaccine mandate for children. "I couldn't mandate having to vaccinate the younger kids," McConaughey said. "I still want to find out more information."

McConaughey said he and his wife, Camila Alves, are vaccinated, and share a household with his 90-year-old immunocompromised mother. "I'm not vaccinating mine," he said of his children.

A McConaughey spokesperson later clarified to DealBook founder Andrew Ross Sorkin that the actor was referring to children under the age of 12, who only recently become eligible for the vaccine.

McConaughey’s eldest child, Levi, 13, is vaccinated, according to the New York Times. McConaughey has two children under 12.