‘’I’m hesitant to name them,’’ Willis told Christopher Cantwell — a neo-Nazi defendant who is serving a prison sentence for extortion and threat charges from a separate case. ‘’Some of them live here.’’

Now, one of those violent white supremacists, who is representing himself without an attorney in this trial, stood in front of Willis in a federal courtroom, badgering him to name his friends in public proceedings that hundreds of people are listening in on each day.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Devin Willis testified for hours about the racist vitriol he endured as a young Black man while a torch-carrying mob marched on his college campus four years ago, surrounding him and his friends, spraying chemical irritants, and making ‘’monkey noises.’’

Judge Norman K. Moon told Willis he had to answer the question.

Within minutes, the names of Willis’s friends, and photos of at least one of their faces, spread to far-right chatrooms where extremist supporters were following the trial. The chatroom was led by another defendant, who was also live-tweeting this information.

‘’Cantwell needs to keep drilling down for more names,’’ one user wrote in the chat the afternoon Willis testified.

The brazen display of doxing — or publicly uncovering personal information about a private individual — revealed the ways that white supremacists are weaponizing this federal civil trial about the deadly 2017 Unite the Right rally weekend into a spiteful stage.

Some of the defendants have been ousted from social media such as Facebook and the dating site OkCupid, but in this courtroom, they’ve found a new platform to amplify their racist views, put on performances they boast about on podcasts, radio shows, and in live, during-the-trial chats, and to attack their opponents.

‘’This is kind of unprecedented in terms of real-time doxing that the defendants are able to facilitate in the middle of a court proceeding,’’ said Oren Segal, the vice president of the Center on Extremism at the Anti-Defamation League. ‘’All of them understand that in some ways, the performance that they put on over the next month is going to sort of set themselves up for whether or not they still have whatever following they will have.’’

The defendants are some of the most notorious white supremacists and hate groups in the country, and the plaintiffs allege they engaged in a conspiracy to commit racially motivated violence at the rally in Charlottesville. The lawsuit, which is backed by the nonprofit civil rights organization Integrity First for America, is underpinned by a Reconstruction-era statute designed to protect newly emancipated Black people from the Ku Klux Klan.

Hundreds of people are listening to the daily public audio broadcast of this trial brought by people who intend to hold white supremacists accountable for the rally violence. They hear the defendants repeat the greatest hits of right-wing extremist beliefs in the courtroom and double down on the racist personas they have crafted for their followers, many of whom are paying attention.

Neo-Nazi fans celebrated in far-right chatrooms Monday as some listeners on the public access line, which caps at 500 people, appeared to be able to unmute themselves during the trial’s afternoon break and troll the court — saying the n-word multiple times, declaring “Make America Great Again,” and promoting a white supremacist podcast on which Cantwell recently spoke.

Since the trial began late last month, at least three of the defendants have called into far-right podcasts or radio shows, bragging about how well the defense is performing.

If the defendants’ behavior in court goes unchecked, experts warned of harmful consequences, raising questions about the ability of the country’s legal system to safely allow people to file lawsuits against violent racists.

Cantwell, a far-right podcaster who has been dubbed the “crying Nazi,’’ has pleaded guilty in a separate case to two counts of assault and battery stemming from his use of pepper spray near the University of Virginia rotunda during the Unite the Right rally weekend. He is also serving a 41-month sentence in an Illinois federal prison after being convicted of extortion and threat charges.

In a recent interview with an extremist podcast, he said that he was held in a communications management unit, which severely limited his ability to speak to the general public. But for this trial, Cantwell said he was transported to the Central Virginia Regional Jail, providing a respite from communication restrictions and an opportunity to call into podcasts and speak to his followers through court proceedings.

Cantwell is one of two defendants who have represented themselves in the courtroom, presenting unique circumstances in which they directly confront and question their accusers.

When Cantwell pressured Willis to name his friends, Willis’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, tried to intervene, but he was permitted to ask again: ‘’Could you tell me the names of the people in the car with you?’’

‘’I’m sorry, real quickly,’’ Willis said, glancing over his right shoulder to look at Moon. ‘’Judge,’’ he asked, ‘’I have to name them?’’

‘’Yes, you have to,’’ Moon said. ‘’This is your lawsuit, and this is information that they have a right to ask.’’

On any given day, this trial sounds like an open spigot of hate. Defendants have dropped the n-word, admired Adolf Hitler, joked about the Holocaust, and trafficked in racist pseudoscience.

A court reporter types their slurs into official transcripts, the news media reports on what’s said in the courtroom, and high-profile left-wing activists live-tweet the trial to their tens of thousands of followers.

‘’This is the Star Wars bar scene of extremism in that courtroom,’’ said Segal, of the Anti-Defamation League, ‘’and they know who’s watching.’’