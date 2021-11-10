Their numbers showed that school violence isn’t widespread . District administrators said about 2 percent of secondary school students have been involved in incidents the district characterized as the “most serious” behavior, such as physical altercations. System-wide, there have been 171 high-level incidents — or those that result in an emergency removal or suspension — in the Pittsfield public schools this year. The district enrolls about 5,000 students .

After a series of student fights and other assault incidents in the Pittsfield public middle and high schools this year, district officials presented school safety data at a School Committee meeting last month — data that are surprisingly hard to get.

Like their counterparts in many school districts across Massachusetts, Pittsfield educators and parents have heard anecdotal evidence of an alarming uptick of in-school violence. Unlike in most districts, though, Pittsfield now has actual data to guide its response, thanks to a transparent step that other districts should emulate.

This kind of transparency should be the norm. Every district in Massachusetts already collects reports of disciplinary incidents and codes them according to the cause (fighting or stealing, for instance). But typically the numbers are only reported to the state and the public at the end of each school year.

This year, school violence seems to be occurring everywhere. There was the series of student fights that broke last month at Lawrence High School over several days where, after one such incident, four students and one parent were arrested. Everett school administrators told families in a letter last month that they’re dealing “with a growing number of physical altercations among students at Everett High School.” And then there’s the horrific attack on the beloved principal of the Dr. William Henderson Inclusion School in Boston last week.

This year, the absence of reliable, frequently updated data has left an information void for parents, who have gone so far as to start spreadsheets to track episodes of school violence on their own. After the long school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, it would make sense that more students could be suffering from trauma that could be resulting in more violence. The perception of increasing violence is leading to calls for policy changes. Teachers unions and other local stakeholders, for instance, cite the purported increase in violence as a reason to end state supervision of the Lawrence schools.

Pittsfield helped fill that information void simply by releasing the data it was collecting anyway, long before it had any obligation to do so. It should not be a heavy lift for other districts to release similar data, considering that they have it (or should have it) anyway. It would be helpful if they were forthcoming in real time. Obviously, no amount of fighting in schools is okay, but before rushing to make major changes, the state and municipalities ought to get a handle on whether the current violence is as elevated as it can seem.

In the Boston Public Schools, a spokesperson said the number of incidents is actually down from two years ago but did not make exact numbers available.

While releasing such data is a short-term step that would be helpful, in the longer term, districts and the state ought to consider collecting numbers on incidents of school violence, in addition to the existing data on discipline. Although the two overlap, they’re not the same thing. There have been reports of violence by parents, for instance — such as the arrest in Lawrence — which would not be captured by reports on student discipline but are also detrimental to a school community. Schools may also choose not to discipline students for some types of violent incidents — which can be the right decision depending on the circumstances — but that doesn’t mean that data shouldn’t be collected in order to spotlight trends.

Districts may well need to hire more counselors to meet the needs of students struggling with the after-effects of COVID. Loss of family members, social isolation, and educational setbacks have all done enormous damage to students. But like any problem, the first step in addressing violence in schools effectively should be to measure it.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.