Re “Boston taking another go at redeveloping Roxbury parcel” (Business, Oct. 28): With keen interest, I read Jon Chesto’s commentary on the sorry history of Parcel 3 and the exciting prospects for the site. A parcel of such size and prominence clearly deserves a creative, robust strategy that embraces the public interest while infusing private capital and ingenuity. The implications of such a strategy will stretch over many decades.
One detail Chesto does not mention is that P3 is also short for public-private partnership. This transformative model for participatory governance and professional management has been adopted across the globe for a sweeping range of public functions and services, from child care and education to health care, housing, and transportation. The logic driving these P3s is clear: The problems facing big cities and rural towns alike are too large, complex, and costly to be solved by either government or business alone. Joining forces, mission-driven businesses and nonprofits of all types can leverage their respective capabilities and resources to achieve more equitable, inclusive communities.
In Roxbury, a two-tiered P3 should be tailored to the complex challenges this site presents. One tier would include delegates selected by established local organizations to guide policies and assess performance. The other tier should combine business and professional services and social and cultural activities to meet community needs. The P3′s revenues would defray the capital it employs and help pay for local facilities and operations; its profits should remain in Roxbury.
Sandy Apgar
Boston
The writer, a former assistant secretary of the Army, is a trustee of the Urban Land Institute and a senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. He launched the Pentagon’s largest public-private partnership for military housing and wrote a manual on P3s at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.
