Re “Boston taking another go at redeveloping Roxbury parcel” (Business, Oct. 28): With keen interest, I read Jon Chesto’s commentary on the sorry history of Parcel 3 and the exciting prospects for the site. A parcel of such size and prominence clearly deserves a creative, robust strategy that embraces the public interest while infusing private capital and ingenuity. The implications of such a strategy will stretch over many decades.

One detail Chesto does not mention is that P3 is also short for public-private partnership. This transformative model for participatory governance and professional management has been adopted across the globe for a sweeping range of public functions and services, from child care and education to health care, housing, and transportation. The logic driving these P3s is clear: The problems facing big cities and rural towns alike are too large, complex, and costly to be solved by either government or business alone. Joining forces, mission-driven businesses and nonprofits of all types can leverage their respective capabilities and resources to achieve more equitable, inclusive communities.