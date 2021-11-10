Analyzing data on thousands of management-track employees at a nationwide retailer, researchers found that women were given lower ratings of future potential but higher ratings on current performance — a phenomenon that explained up to half of the overall gender disparity in promotion. The lower ratings of future potential were not explained when the actual future performance of these women was compared with that of men with the same ratings. Moreover, among those who were promoted, women performed better, and yet the gender disparity in rated potential got even worse higher up. So why the counterproductive promotion disparity? The company was more worried about the prospect of the men quitting. “Specifically, we show that men are far more likely to leave the firm when they are passed over for promotions, or when they receive lower potential ratings,” the researchers write. And because the retailer is “accurately assessing men to be at a greater ‘risk of loss,’” it “appears to reward at-risk workers with higher potential ratings, pay, and promotions.”

Benson, A. et al., “‘Potential’ and the Gender Promotion Gap,” Massachusetts Institute of Technology (October 2021).

The downside of eviction bans

An economist finds that policies that make it harder to evict tenants can increase market rents so much that they increase homelessness and make everyone worse off. This is because tenants facing eviction usually experience prolonged financial troubles that make eviction inevitable. So delaying eviction doesn’t really solve the problem, but it does increase costs for landlords, who adjust prices and apartment availability accordingly. A better approach is to subsidize rents, which reduces both evictions and homelessness and can pay for itself in savings from dealing with homelessness.

Abramson, B., “The Welfare Effects of Eviction and Homelessness Policies,” Stanford University (November 2021).

Parents are made, not born

Research suggests that parenting is a contributor to inequality: Parents of high socioeconomic status generally are more invested in stimulating their children’s development. To ameliorate the disparity, researchers conducted a randomized controlled experiment with low-socioeconomic-status parents of 2-year-olds in the Chicago area. Twice a month for six months, parents were visited at home and coached on how to “foster the cognitive and social-emotional development of the child.” These parents expressed an increased belief that they could affect the development of their children; parent-child interaction improved; and the kids’ vocabulary, math, and socio-emotional skills were better.

List, J. et al., “Shifting Parental Beliefs About Child Development to Foster Parental Investments and Improve School Readiness Outcomes,” Nature Communications (October 2021).

Cheap guns on crack

While crack cocaine is blamed for much of the crime and dysfunction in US cities during the 1980s and ‘90s, a new study argues that there was another factor: a surge in the manufacture of cheap guns. All manufacturing industries, including firearms, saw large increases in the use of computer-controlled machining tools after the 1970s. This increased the supply and lowered the price of manufactured goods, as exemplified by super-cheap handguns made by a small group of manufacturers in Southern California known as the “Ring of Fire” companies.

Bartley, A. & Williams, G., “The Role of Gun Supply in 1980s and 1990s Youth Violence,” Contemporary Economic Policy (forthcoming).

Biceps for sale

In an experiment with people coming into a grocery store, those who were given a typical shopping cart with a horizontal handlebar bought less than shoppers who were given a shopping cart with two parallel handles positioned low and on each side of the cart. Muscle measurements supported the researchers’ hypothesis that these special handles induced greater use of the biceps than the triceps and increased purchases because biceps are associated with bringing something in, whereas triceps are associated with pushing something away.

Estes, Z. & Streicher, M., “Getting a Handle on Sales: Shopping Carts Affect Purchasing by Activating Arm Muscles,” Journal of Marketing (forthcoming).