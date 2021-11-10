Careless human activity has put the world on a path toward catastrophe. Those at the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow decide our fate as they enjoy the trappings of wealth. Lobbyists entice them to maintain business as usual to keep their jobs and their privilege. Modern economies are now in servitude of infinite growth — more extraction, more exploitation.

Young people realize that their future is being stolen as irreversible damage is already occurring. Melting glaciers, sea ice and permafrost, and changed ocean circulation patterns are altering the conditions we need to survive.

Decades and 26 conferences have had paltry results. Some people characterize the profound changes necessary to clean up the atmosphere as “radical.” But the older generation’s failure to act, its willingness to let the world burn, is radical indeed. Another failed conference deepens the desperation of these younger people, handicapped by their age, powerless only for now.

Kerry Castonguay

Leominster





Young activists understand what their elders don’t

Thank you, Jess Bidgood, for bringing us the flavor of young activists in Glasgow. These young heroes seem to understand what their elders don’t: that the time for stately gradualism is past, that we in the United States can’t continue another minute with our methane leaks and our oil subsidies, that developing nations need assistance from the wealthy polluters of the West to build green economies — not by 2050 but right now.

Why must the young serve as our truth-tellers? Because they want to live, and live sustainably, in a world that is increasingly ravaged by the overconsumption and indifference of their elders.

Without immediate measures to eliminate fossil fuels — not eventually but within this decade — all the rest is indeed, as Greta Thunberg tells us, just a chorus of “blah, blah, blah.”

Brent Whelan

Allston





It’s not a generational divide — it’s a gap between those who get the urgency and those who don’t

In her front-page article, Jess Bidgood suggests that Glasgow reveals a generational divide regarding the climate crisis. But this is not a generational divide. It is a divide between those, of whatever age, who truly understand the urgency of the climate crisis and those whose attachment to business as usual delays the urgent and, yes, radical action that is required. Youth may accept this urgency more easily, since it is their future that is at stake and they have less invested in the status quo. But the divide is truly between those who get it and those who don’t (or who don’t wish to).

Susan Donaldson

Northampton