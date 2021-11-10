Scott Boras , baseball’s most influential agent, said the sport was the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks and said the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of others’ tanking. Speaking Wednesday at the general managers’ meetings, Boras backed the demands of the players’ association for changes in the collective bargaining agreement that expires Dec. 1. The sport is braced for a lockout that would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage but first since 1995. “This is the Easter Bunny delivering rotten eggs,” Boras said. “Every team says, ‘I need to do this because it’s my only option, knowing I can’t reach a divisional crest, I can’t get in the playoffs.’” Atlanta was 51-53 when it obtained outfielders Eddie Rosario , Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler along with reliever Richard Rodriguez in four swaps in the hours before the July 30 trade deadline. It also added outfielder Joc Pederson from the free-falling Cubs on July 15 “We have seen the championship in 60 days,” Boras said. “The rules allow them to be a less-than-.500 team at Aug. 1 and add four players, five players from teams that no longer wanted to compete, and for very little cost change the entirety of their team and season. And we saw this unfold to the detriment of teams that create at vast expense, planning and intellect and won over 100 games. In doing all this, we have now created an understanding that a fan would not know who the true team is until, frankly, the trading deadline.” Rosario was NL Championship Series MVP and Soler became World Series MVP as the Braves won their first title since 1995. Boras represents five of the eight men on the union’s executive subcommittee: Zack Britton , Gerrit Cole , James Paxton , Max Scherzer and Marcus Semien , who switched his agency to Boras last month. Jason Castro , Francisco Lindor and Andrew Miller are the other members.

Chicago Blackhawks forward Brandon Hagel is expected to miss two weeks with a left shoulder injury. Hagel was hurt in the third period of Sunday night’s 2-1 overtime victory against Nashville. “We’re going to miss him, but at least it’s only two weeks,” said interim coach Derek King. The 23-year-old Hagel has four goals and two assists in 13 games this season. He agreed to a three-year contract in August that has an average annual value of $1.5 million . . . Defenseman Josh Brown became the sixth Ottawa Senators player in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol, with the team canceling practice for precautionary reasons. Forwards Austin Watson, Dylan Gambrell and Connor Brown and defensemen Victor Mete and Nick Holden also are in the protocol, along with associate coach Jack Capuano. Mete was added to the list Tuesday, hours before the Senators’ 3-2 loss at Boston.

Middle Tennessee State is sticking with Conference USA after the league announced the addition of Liberty, Jacksonville State, New Mexico State and Sam Houston State as new members starting in 2023. MTSU president Sidney McPhee said in a statement posted on the school website that they watched the Division I landscape for athletics change in the past several weeks. “Working with our four remaining members, as well as our new partners, Conference USA is poised to rebrand itself as a premier conference in the Group of 5,” McPhee wrote . . . After more than 50 years without a football program, Centenary College will bring back football for the fall of 2024 after the Shreveport, La., school received more than $1.25 million in support of the return of the sport. A nationwide search for a head coach is underway and is expected to be completed in early 2022. Centenary, a member of the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference for all sports except women’s gymnastics and men’s lacrosse, will begin the application process to join a conference. Improvements will be made to Mayo Field, current home of the Ladies and Gents soccer teams and the Gents lacrosse team, in preparation for the facility to also host the new football team . . . Florida International began a search for a new athletic director after Pete Garcia announced he is resigning following 15 years on the job. Garcia is now a senior adviser to FIU president Mark Rosenberg, focusing on revenue generation and fundraising. Senior associate athletic director Heath Glick has taken over for Garcia overseeing the athletic department on an interim basis. The school will likely want to move quickly on hiring someone permanently to lead the department — and decide how go to forward with football. FIU football coach Butch Davis is in the final year of his five-year contract. The Panthers stunned Miami 30-24 on Nov. 23, 2019, and have gone 1-15 since — the lone win in that span coming against lower-division Long Island University to open this season.

Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open. It was Murray’s second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna. Murray, 34, of Great Britain, broke the 20-year-old Italian, who is ranked 10th, twice in the second set on his way to victory. In the opener, he took his first set point after having saved the only break point. Denis Shapovalov, 22, of Canada, launched the defense of his 2019 Stockholm title, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals. Fourth-seeded Dan Evans and eighth-seeded Frances Tiafoe also advanced in straight sets and will meet in the quarterfinals . . . Anett Kontaveit extended her hot streak by defeating second-seeded Barbora Krejcikova 6-3, 6-4, in the opening match at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico. The eighth-seeded Kontaveit had early breaks in both sets to beat the French Open champion in just 75 minutes for her 11th consecutive victory. Kontaveit has now won 27 of her last 29 matches, which include her title run at Ostrava where she defeated Paula Badosa and Maria Sakkari, both of whom are competing in the season-ending WTA Finals . . . Alison Riske defeated Chinese qualifier Wang Xinyu 6-3, 7-5 to set up an all-American tennis semifinal against Danielle Collins at the Upper Austria Ladies Linz. The third-seeded Collins, who is pursuing her third title of the season, beat Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium 7-5, 6-3. Simona Halep also advanced to the semifinals, rallying to beat Jasmine Paolini of Italy 4-6, 7-5, 6-0. Riske and Collins have played each other once before — in Rome in 2018, when Collins won in three close sets.

The organizers of the Beijing Winter Olympics said training protocols have been changed following a luge accident on Nov. 8 that badly injured Mateusz Sochowicz, one of Poland’s top hopes for the event. Sochowicz, 25, was traveling 31 to 37 miles per hour during a test run on the Olympic track in Yanqing, China, when he hit a barrier on the track, sustaining several fractures, cuts and bruises. The track should have been cleared of all barriers before any test run, as required by standard safety measures, and Marek Skowronski, the Polish national team coach, lashed out at the Beijing organizers after the accident. “It’s more important that someone doesn’t get COVID than the safety of participants,” Skowronski told a Polish news outlet. “What they did is scandalous.” After the Nov. 8 accident, the International Luge Association and the local operators inspected the track and improved the training protocols, according to a statement on the Beijing Olympic Games Organizing Committee website. Luge teams from several delegations resumed training later that day . . . Former US men’s national team defender Matt Besler, 34, who spent 13 seasons in Major League Soccer — 12 with Sporting Kansas City — and was a five-time All-Star, announced his retirement. Besler played 47 matches for the national team from 2013-2017, including all four matches of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where the US advanced to the round of 16 . . . Czech billionaire Daniel Kretinsky paid $201 million for a 27 percent stake in the English soccer club West Ham United, continuing a wave of international acquisitions in the country’s lucrative Premier League . . . Aminata Diallo, 26, a midfielder on the Paris Saint-Germain women’s team, was arrested in connection with an attack on one of her teammates, Kheira Hamraoui, during an evening out together with other teammates last Thursday, prosecutors said.

