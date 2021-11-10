Concord-Carlisle converted its first two attempts. Then on Needham’s second try, Wasserman dove to his left and saved a low shot.

After 100 thrilling minutes of back-and-forth play between the Patriots and host Needham could not decide a winner, the match headed to penalty kicks. Fans from both teams piled along the sidelines to watch the drama unfold at a packed Memorial Park.

In his third career varsity start, Concord-Carlisle goalkeeper Ben Wasserman was at the center of action for the biggest moment of the season.

The Patriots cashed in on two more kicks, setting the stage for Wasserman to make one final save, this one a dive to his right that delivered 17th-seeded Concord-Carlisle a 3-2 win in PKs over second-seeded Needham in the second round of the Division 1 state tournament.

“I remember watching him during tryouts and I said to myself, ‘That’s the guy’,” senior Daniel Jaffe said about Wasserman, a sophomore. “He was amazing tonight and I was so confident in him during penalty kicks.”

Concord-Carlisle, which secured a 4-3 overtime win over BC High in the first round one, advances to play at 10th-seeded Ludlow in the quarterfinals Saturday. Needham’s season ends at 15-1-4 after suffering their first loss of the season.

The match was one minute away from not even needing overtime and Wasserman’s heroics. Concord-Carlisle led 2-1 in stoppage time after Jaffe netted his second goal of the game in the 67th minute.

But on Needham’s final surge, a free kick ricocheted outside the box and Marco Flano booted the bouncing ball into the back of the net, tying it 2-2 and sending the Rockets sideline into a frenzy.

In OT, Concord-Carlisle coach Ray Pavlik made sure his team regrouped on the sidelines.

“That could be really deflating, but credit to them,” said Pavlik. “Our guys came in and said it doesn’t matter. It’s 0-0, it’s a new game, let’s go.”

Jaffe scored his first goal in the 13th minute, finishing a cross from Wolffe Berrouet. Needham responded with a header from Ethan McCarron in the 26th minute.

The Rockets controlled possession in the second half, but Wasserman made a number of key saves to keep the match tied. Neither team had a solid scoring chance during the 20-minute overtime period.

“Their goalie was amazing and won it for them during the games and PK’s,” said Needham coach Jimmy Odierna. “That was the difference, their goalie stood on his head for them.”

Wasserman, who was the backup all season, said he tried to stay composed during overtime and penalty kicks.

He said working on PK’s during practices the past few weeks helped him with confidence during the tense moments.

“Once I saved the second one, I felt like I was really confident for the next two,” said Wasserman. “I don’t want to give too much away about how I saved them though.”

Division 2 State

Masconomet 3, Wayland 2 (SO) — In the shootout, keeper Kevin Pelletier took the game into his own hands, denying a pair of PKs by the 15th-seeded Warriors (10-3-5). Senior midfielder James Teleos delivered the winner to propel the second-seeded Chieftains (20-0) into a quarterfinal matchup against Longmeadow (9-6-4) in Saturday’s quarterfinals.

“He’s an exceptional goalie,” Masco coach Jared Scarpaci said of Pelletier. “His athleticism really takes him far.”

Scarpaci said his team has been practicing penalties after each training session since the start of the tournament.

Chris Nunn gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute, but Brennan Johnston quickly responded for a 1-1 tie in the 30th minute. In the second half, Christian Shaffer scored off a cross from Teleos with 23 minutes left in the second half to erase Nunn’s free-kick scored in the 45th minute and force overtime.

“Five minutes after a goal is scored, those next five minutes are very crucial to either defend if you scored or to score one because the other team is susceptible,” Scarpaci said. “The guys are drilled that way, and they can respond.

“Wayland was exceptional,” Scarpaci added. “They were very well-organized, defended as a block, [and] attacked as a block. They were the best team we saw all year . . . I’m in a state of shock that it was a second-round game.”

Nauset 4, Scituate 0 — The eighth-seeded Warriors (17-1-2) never looked back after scoring in the second minute in a shutout of the 24th-seeded Sailors (9-6-5) in a Round of 16 matchup in North Eastham.

Junior Nate Watring finished with four points; he assisted on goals by classmates Arlo Lawless and Grayson Farber in the first 10 minutes and then scored two goals to give the Warriors a 4-0 lead before halftime. Farber and senior Will Schiffer assisted on Watring’s goals.

“These guys beat a very good Melrose team [in the Round of 32] with their physicality,” said Nauset coach John McCully. “They scored an early goal and then they parked the bus. We couldn’t let that happen tonight. We thought it was important that we scored first and got on them first.”

Hopkinton 3, Holliston 1 — Aryan Shah put the finishing touches on a second-round win for the 14th-seeded Hillers (13-4-3) with a header into the top corner of the net off of an assist from Pierce Farrell. Aidan McEachern and Owen Schnur netted the other two goals.

East Longmeadow 2, Westwood 1 — Colin Evans scored one goal, and assisted on the other, to help lead the top-seeded Spartans(13-2-5) to a second-round win. Goalkeeper Ben Giroux had a pair of saves

Division 3 State

Cardinal Spellman 2, Nipmuc 1 — Alex Kuzmich scored the first goal and assisted on the second for the No. 5 Cardinals (17-0-3) in the first-round game. All three goals of the second-round matchup were scored within three minutes of each other in the first half.

Greater New Bedford 2, Gloucester 1 — Cameron Aguiar scored in the ninth and 25th minutes to win the second-round matchup for the No. 9 Bears (14-4-2), who advanced to the quarterfinals. Andrew Soares assisted on Aguiar’s first goal.

Newburyport 1, North Reading 0 — Will Acquaviva scored the winner for the No. 6 Clippers (18-1-1) in their second-round win. Newburyport will travel to No. 3 Norwell (18-0-2) to play in the quarterfinals on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

Medway 4, Old Rochester 2 — Junior Connor Gray had 1 goal and 1 assist for the 10th-seeded Mustangs(12-7-1) on their way to a second-round win. Seniors Kyle Myers and Liam Harrigan also added a goal each.

Division 4 State

Frontier 3, Burke 0 — The second-round matchup was abruptly halted in Deerfield with 16:48 remaining after a Burke player made physical contact with a referee.

Rockland 3, Winthrop 2 — Luis Araujo scored two goals in the opening 20 minutes, and Carter Burke netted the winner on a pass from Gavin Norton with 17 minutes left in the first half in the second-round victory for the No. 3 Bulldogs (17-1-1). Rockland will battle No. 6 West Bridgewater (18-2-1) in the quarterfinals.

Wahconah 4, Nantucket 3 — Ryan Marauszwski broke a 3-3 tie by scoring the winning goal with one minute remaining to propel the No. 8 Warriors (10-3-6) to the quarterfinals.

Wahconah struck first on a goal by Luciano Canino in the 10th minute and expanded their lead to 2-0 on Brody Calvert’s goal 18 minutes later. But No. 9 Nantucket (10-5-1) scored twice before halftime to even the game then took a 3-2 lead less than five minutes into the second half.

However, Canino buried the tying goal, his second of the game, in the 54th minute, to set the stage for Marauszwski’s heroics.

West Bridgewater 1, Lynn Tech 0 — Derek Thorburn scored the lone goal in the first overtime of the second-round matchup to send the No. 6 Wildcats (18-2-1) to the quarterfinals.

Division 5 State

Hopedale 2, Springfield International 1 — Eric Kibarra gave No. 13 Springfield International (16-3) the lead 2:29 into the match, but the No. 4 Blue Raiders (13-6-1) responded quickly. Hudson Terando buried Steven Marchionni’s cross from the left wing into the top of the net in the ninth minute. And then in overtime, Matt Carroll sealed the second-round win for Hopedale, which will play No. 5 Sutton (15-2-2) in a quarterfinal Saturday (3 p.m.) in Milford.

Brad Joyal reported from North Eastham. Oliver Glass, Ethan McDowell, and Christopher Williams contributed.