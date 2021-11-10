Connor McDavid , tied with teammate Leon Draisaitl atop the NHL’s scoring list (23 points each in 11 games), is the same otherworldly player he was the last time the Bruins saw him, Jan. 4, 2020. He has a 2-4—6 line in four career games in Boston.

How capable are they at keeping the puck out of the net? Here comes the best player on the planet to help them find out.

In an uneven first 10 games, the Bruins have had their issues defensively.

“You’ve got to try to force the puck out of his hands, which is difficult because he’s got players that can finish,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “In the past, when he’d come in here, we’d try to give him outside speed, because he’s going to get it anyway, and make sure we’re taking away his outlets in the interior.”

The Bruins no longer have Zdeno Chara, whose Inspector Gadget reach helped deter McDavid from cutting inside, but Brandon Carlo and Derek Forbort, both around 6 feet 5 inches, can stifle with their sticks. Matt Grzelcyk, though 5-9, and Charlie McAvoy can use their quick feet. Cassidy will try to play Forbort and McAvoy against the line of Draisaitl, McDavid and Jesse Puljujarvi (T-18th in scoring), with Grzelcyk and Carlo as a secondary pair.

There’s no correct approach to stopping McDavid, Cassidy noted, or everyone would use it.

“Try to let him have puck possession outside the dots,” he said. “You’re ceding ice when you do that, but that’s the type of player he is and the special attention he demands. Probably the biggest challenge is having the discipline to do that. It’s almost, let him have it on the outside and when he gets inside, make sure you’ve got numbers, and that’s where you’ve got to be good against him.”

It doesn’t always work. The Rangers had four defenders back last Friday, and McDavid danced through them all for the would-be goal of the year.

“Sometimes,” Cassidy said, “you have to tip your cap to the best player in the league.”

Foligno to return

Right wing Nick Foligno, whose upper-body injury has limited him to four periods of hockey as a Bruin, will return to the lineup against the Oilers.

“I’m forcing them to put me in,” he joked. “I’m just going to show up.”

The veteran will replace Jack Studnicka in the lineup. The latter, who is on a two-way contract, was ticketed for Wednesday’s game in Providence.

Cassidy was trying to determine whether Foligno would rejoin the No. 3 line with Jake DeBrusk and Erik Haula, or move to the No. 2 trio (Taylor Hall and Charlie Coyle). Wherever he plays, Cassidy was expecting him to bring his intangibles to a team looking for constant energy.

Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand, the coach noted, are excellent vocal leaders, but they can’t always come off the ice after facing top competition and try to fire up their teammates.

“Some nights it’s just a lot,” Cassidy said. “It’s a lot to ask over an 82-game season. That’s where Nick Foligno can really help you. He’s been there. He knows the appropriate time to stand up, [when] to make something happen on the ice to drag other guys into the fight.”

Hall and Coyle are quiet, and “that’s where a Foligno can help. Or pulling DeBrusk in,” Cassidy said. “You have to be able to play the game and perform, but those guys … that’s why you hear about those third and fourth lines that have a lot of value. The Bruins had one here for years. Shawn Thornton did that great.”

Foligno said he’ll feel more comfortable speaking up if he’s producing.

“I think I can help,” he said. “I think everyone has to remember that it’s 10 games in and a lot of new faces. This team hasn’t had that many new faces for a lot of years. Sometimes there’s growing pains that come with it. I think we’re starting to understand how we need to play to have success.”

Foligno said he has a new injury, not related to the back issue that hampered him in the playoffs with Toronto last spring. “Completely different,” he said. “That’s what [stunk]. I’m over it now, though”

Frederic will not play

Trent Frederic (upper body) will not play Thursday. If Anton Blidh (upper body) is healthy, he would replace Frederic at No. 4 left wing … Ottawa’s Josh Brown, who trucked Frederic in the second period against Ottawa on Tuesday, and landed four other hits, was put on the COVID list Wednesday. Cassidy said the Bruins are scheduled for tests every 72 hours. “There’s always a concern,” Cassidy said. “We’ll keep our fingers crossed that there was no transmission to our room” … Cassidy had no issue with McAvoy’s outlet pass that preceded Frederic getting pummeled: “[Brown] had a good gap and probably surprised Freddy.” ... Linus Ullmark will start against Edmonton.

