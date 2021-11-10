In that game, the Raptors trailed at halftime before throttling the Celtics by 28 points in the second half, an early nadir of this up-and-down season. This time, however, Boston did not wilt, as it secured a relatively comfortable 104-88 win, its first at TD Garden this season.

The Celtics held a 16-point halftime lead against the Raptors, and in most situations that would be rather comforting. But the memories of Toronto’s visit to Boston less than one month ago probably remained vivid.

The Celtics’ Marcus Smart is corralled as he heads to the basket by the Raptors' Malachi Flynn, who was called for a flagrant 1 foul.

During the fourth quarter of the Raptors’ win here last month, the Celtics were serenaded with boos. This time, the fans happily did the wave and saluted the Celtics starters when they were taken out of the game in the final minute, when the outcome was decided.

Jayson Tatum had 22 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead Boston, although his shooting struggles continued with an 8-for-24 night. Robert Williams had 16 points and 13 rebounds for Boston, which was without All-Star Jaylen Brown (hamstring).

The Celtics forced 18 turnovers and surrendered just six offensive rebounds. In the last game between these teams, Toronto gobbled up 21 of them.

The Celtics led by as many as 18 points, but the Raptors pulled within 87-79 on an OG Anunoby layup with 7:01 left. The Celtics responded with an 8-0 run that was capped with consecutive steals and layups, stretching the lead back to 95-79.

Some observations from the game:

▪ The Raptors pulverized the Celtics in the paint in last month’s meeting and looked focused on doing the same at the start Wednesday. But the Celtics made it clear they were going to provide more resistance this time, as they did well to contest opportunities at the rim and found a way to gather missed shots. The Raptors had 21 offensive rebounds in the last meeting but grabbed just four in the first half.

▪ Toronto does not start a true center so there would be opportunities for Boston’s big men as long as they flashed some effort. And in the first half Williams controlled the paint and dominated. He started the game with a follow slam, then converted an acrobatic tip-in after a missed shot by Marcus Smart. His best sequence came later in the period. After Precious Achiuwa blocked Tatum, Williams hustled back on defense and swatted away a shot before surging back on offense and getting a putback on a Romeo Langford miss.

In the second quarter Williams added another follow slam, along with a 3-point play on an alley-oop. He finished the first half with 14 points and nine rebounds.

▪ Langford returned after sitting out the Dallas game with a non-COVID illness. He also missed three games earlier this season because of a calf strain. But he had an instant impact in this game, with a pair of catch-and-shoot 3-pointers from the right corner on passes from Tatum.

▪ Tatum always draws plenty of attention from defenses, and it’s amped up when Brown is out. Tatum had a quiet first half shooting but did well to elude double-teams and find teammates such as Langford for open looks. Tatum had five first-half assists, along with 10 rebounds.

▪ The Celtics might have been having some flashbacks from their last meeting with the Raptors when they stumbled out of the gate in the second half. The Celtics committed four turnovers in the first four minutes and when Fred VanVleet hit a 3-pointer with 3:43 left the Raptors had sliced an 18-point deficit to 73-64. But the Celtics settled themselves over the final few minutes and took an 80-68 lead to the fourth.

