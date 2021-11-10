Damien Harris (547 rushing yards) and rookie Rhamondre Stevenson (136) have accounted for 683 of the team’s 961 yards on the ground.

New England was without its top two tailbacks at practice Wednesday after both suffered head injuries in the second half of Sunday’s 24-6 win over the Panthers.

In addition, All-Pro return man Gunner Olszewski, who also suffered a head injury in Charlotte, was absent from the team’s only full-pads practice of the week.

Linebackers Matt Judon (he announced the birth of a child on Instagram) and Jamie Collins (ankle) were the only defensive players not in attendance.

There was some good news, however, as offensive tackle Trent Brown, who hasn’t played since Week 1 because of a calf injury, was back on the field. Brown had returned to practice shortly after the ailment but had a setback and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 9.

Harris, Stevenson, and Olszewski are working their way through the league’s concussion protocol, which involves five phases, building from limited activity to aerobic exercise to football-specific exercise to noncontact training drills to full football activity/clearance.

It is possible to run through the phases within a week and be cleared to play the week after sustaining the injury. For example, Carolina quarterback Sam Darnold faced the Patriots just a week after suffering a concussion.

The Patriots have two healthy tailbacks in Brandon Bolden and J.J. Taylor and could always bring in a street free agent if Harris and/or Stevenson can’t turn the corner in their recoveries.

Jakobi Meyers will return punts if Olszewski can’t play. Meyers had one return in Carolina and joked Wednesday that he probably has already been “fired” from those duties after his “face-plant” following a 7-yard gain.

The Patriots listed nine players as limited: linebackers Dont’a Hightower (ankle), Kyle Van Noy (groin), and Ja’Whaun Bentley (ribs); cornerback Jalen Mills (thigh); receiver N’Keal Harry (knee); tight end Jonnu Smith (shoulder); guard Shaq Mason (abdomen); punter Jake Bailey (right knee); and kicker Nick Folk (left knee).

Browns are hurting

The Patriots’ opponents this Sunday, the Browns, who rank second in the NFL with 160.2 rushing yards per game, are also dealing with backfield issues.

Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton are on the reserve-COVID-19 list and Kareem Hunt (calf) will remain on injured reserve, according to coach Kevin Stefanski.

Though Chubb and Felton have a chance to return if they can produce two negative tests 24 hours apart, D’Ernest Johnson is the only confirmed back ready for Sunday.

“I’m preparing for Nick Chubb,’’ Patriots nose tackle Davon Godchaux said Wednesday.

Johnson is no slouch. He got the start in Week 7 and rushed 22 times for a career-high 146 yards against the Broncos.

Belichick noted that all of Cleveland’s backs have been productive this season and gave a tip of the cap to veteran offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

“They’ve got gap plays. They’ve got zone plays. They’ve got the mid-zone plays, outside plays. The backs are really good,” said Belichick. “The point of entry could be one place, but that could end up somewhere else.

“You’ve got to do a good job across the board, and they usually get a couple guys to win their blocks, so there’s just space in there somewhere. The tight ends do a good job … They use all three tight ends and a fullback and 11-personnel, so they kind of run wherever they can attack you, wherever you don’t match up well with them, and they’ll exploit that.”

Interested parties

While former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. continues to ponder his future, the Patriots have been part of the conversation, according to a league source … Panthers linebacker Brian Burns spoke to the media for the first time since some of his teammates called out Mac Jones for what they said was a dirty play when the quarterback twisted Burns’s ankle following a sack. Burns didn’t buy Jones’s explanation that he thought the Panther had the ball, so he was trying to make a tackle. “It would be nice to have an apology, but it’s not going to happen,” Burns said. “I would just like to play them again and I wish all my fellow D-end brothers happy hunting.” Alerted to Burns’s comments, Jones said, “I already addressed that situation and I’m just looking forward to playing the next game with the guys on our team.” … Third-year defensive lineman Byron Cowart, who started the year on the PUP list before returning to practice three weeks ago, was not added to the active roster and therefore will revert to the season-ending PUP list … The Patriots re-signed guard/center James Ferentz to the practice squad.





