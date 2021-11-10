Abigail Boudreau, Wakefield —The Warriors goaltender did all she could and more to try to secure an upset win for her squad over a talented NDA-Hingham group. But her 25 saves were not enough to take down the Cougars, who walked away with a 4-1 Division 2 first-round victory.

Maeve O’Hara, Medfield — A second quarter goal from the junior was all her team needed to rally for a 1-0 upset victory over No. 12 Dedham in the D3 tournament.

Sophie O’Sullivan, Wellesley — The junior scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter of a matchup against No. 11 Acton-Boxborough, erasing a two-goal deficit and paving the way for a 3-2 victory for the No. 6 Raiders in the Division 1 tournament.