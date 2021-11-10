Abigail Boudreau, Wakefield —The Warriors goaltender did all she could and more to try to secure an upset win for her squad over a talented NDA-Hingham group. But her 25 saves were not enough to take down the Cougars, who walked away with a 4-1 Division 2 first-round victory.
Maeve O’Hara, Medfield — A second quarter goal from the junior was all her team needed to rally for a 1-0 upset victory over No. 12 Dedham in the D3 tournament.
Sophie O’Sullivan, Wellesley — The junior scored three unanswered goals in the fourth quarter of a matchup against No. 11 Acton-Boxborough, erasing a two-goal deficit and paving the way for a 3-2 victory for the No. 6 Raiders in the Division 1 tournament.
Maddie Priestly, Chelmsford —The senior University of Vermont commit bookended an early goal with the game winner in 7v7 overtime, and the Lions earned a hard-fought 3-2 win over Needham in the D1 tournament.
Megan Smith, Case — After contributing all season to the Cardinals’ offensive success, it was only fitting that Smith would lead Case to a 3-2, come-from-behind victory over Blackstone Valley in the Division 4 tournament. The sophomore netted the first goal of the game, and then kicked off her team’s comeback with a fourth-quarter tally.
Grace Waldeck, Concord-Carlisle — The junior netted all three goals as the third-seeded Patriots (18-1-1) blanked Chelmsford in a Division 1 second-round matchup.
