Lucia Antonucci and Reilly Hickey, Mystic Valley –– In a 7-0 Division 5 preliminary-round win over No. 46 Burke (8-5), Hickey, a sophomore, scored three times and Antonucci, an eighth grader, contributed two goals and an assist. In a 3-0 first round win for the No. 19 Eagles (15-3-1) over No. 14 Maynard (9-7-1), Hickey found the back of the net twice and Antonucci added a goal.

Sydney DeRoche, Austin Prep –– The sophomore scored the first and third goal in a 3-1 Division 3 first-round win for the No. 9 Cougars (16-3-2) over No. 24 Lynnfield (10-6-4).

Elena Lindonen, Masconomet –– The senior captain led No. 10 Masco (17-2) to a 4-0 Division 2 first-round victory over No. 23 Dartmouth (12-4-3), scoring twice and adding an assist.