Lucia Antonucci and Reilly Hickey, Mystic Valley –– In a 7-0 Division 5 preliminary-round win over No. 46 Burke (8-5), Hickey, a sophomore, scored three times and Antonucci, an eighth grader, contributed two goals and an assist. In a 3-0 first round win for the No. 19 Eagles (15-3-1) over No. 14 Maynard (9-7-1), Hickey found the back of the net twice and Antonucci added a goal.
Sydney DeRoche, Austin Prep –– The sophomore scored the first and third goal in a 3-1 Division 3 first-round win for the No. 9 Cougars (16-3-2) over No. 24 Lynnfield (10-6-4).
Elena Lindonen, Masconomet –– The senior captain led No. 10 Masco (17-2) to a 4-0 Division 2 first-round victory over No. 23 Dartmouth (12-4-3), scoring twice and adding an assist.
Krista and Jennelle Murphy, Ursuline –– The junior twins each scored three times, with Jennelle also notching an assist, in a 7-2 Division 3 first-round win for the No. 23 Bears (16-2-2) over No. 10 South Hadley (13-5-1). Jennelle scored and contributed two assists in a preliminary round 7-1 victory over No. 42 Excel Academy (7-1).
McKenna Sylvester, Silver Lake –– The senior scored twice, her eighth and ninth goals of the season, in a 3-0 Division 2 first-round victory for the No. 4 Lakers (11-4-4) over No. 29 Wilmington (7-8-5).
Nina Tiani and Elly Thomas, Hull –– Tiani, a senior captain, scored three times and notched an assist in Division 5 first-round win for the No. 16 Pirates (9-8-1). Thomas, a freshman, found the back of the net twice and dished out two helpers in the victory over previously-unbeaten No. 17 Drury (16-1-2).
