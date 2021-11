St. Mary's pitcher Aivan Cabral is headed to Northeastern University. ST. MARY'S ATHLETICS

More than 100 high school athletes across the Commonwealth announced their college commitments on Wednesday, which marked the Early Signing Day for Division I and II sports, other than football.

While some, like Duke-bound basketball star Shay Bollin of Bridgewater-Raynham, verbally committed over a year ago and others announced their decision in recent weeks — like St. Mary’s of Lynn pitcher Aivan Cabral picking Northeastern — still others made their decisions public on Wednesday for the first time. For all of them, the dayheld weight as the day their selection became official.