Boras noted that Martinez regained his swing after a “disruptive” 2020 season and wanted to continue that work.

“J.D. looked at his situation and he’s comfortable in Boston,” Scott Boras said Wednesday during what has become an annual news conference with reporters at the general managers meetings.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — J.D. Martinez’s decision to stay with the Red Sox was not a difficult one, according to his agent.

“He wanted to be the best version of himself when he hit free agency and he thought he would do that after another season in Boston where he’s comfortable,” said Boras. “The ownership there supported this decision and told him they’re going to make every effort to make the team even more competitive.”

Advertisement

Martinez also was hesitant about going into the market without knowing if there would be a universal designated hitter next season.

The five-year deal Martinez agreed to before the 2018 season contained three opt-out provisions. Martinez declined them all.

“As the lawyer for a player, you wanted him to have choices,” Boras said. “He got to really use that to evaluate every circumstance that was available to him.”

The 34-year-old Martinez has hit .297 with a .917 OPS, 114 home runs, and 361 RBIs in four seasons for the Sox.

Competition for Rodriguez

The Red Sox have made a multiyear offer to free agent Eduardo Rodriguez. But the Detroit Tigers are among the teams interested in the lefthander.

The Tigers see Rodriguez as a stabilizing force in their youthful rotation after a surprising 77-85 season.

The Sox made Rodriguez a qualifying offer, which is worth $18.4 million over one season. He has until Nov. 17 to accept or decline. Red Sox GM Brian O’Halloran said the team has not received any indication if Rodriguez is considering the one-year option.

Casas a star

First base prospect Triston Casas was picked for the Arizona Fall League All-Star Game on Saturday night in Scottsdale. The 21-year-old has hit .357 with a .942 OPS in 18 games. Infielder Jeter Downs was one of the players competing for a spot on the team via online voting by fans … Outfielder Tim Locastro, who was claimed off waivers from the Yankees last week, has a minor league option remaining. “Speed is his most notable tool,” O’Halloran said. “But he’s also a well-rounded player and someone that we liked. We wanted to get him in the organization and see where it goes.” … The Red Sox have six candidates for the All-MLB Team: Martinez (DH), Xander Bogaerts (SS), Rafael Devers (3B), Kiké Hernández (OF), Kyle Schwarber (OF), and Garrett Whitlock (relief pitcher). Nate Eovaldi was a puzzling absence after going 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA and 195 strikeouts over 182⅓ innings.

Advertisement

Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.