Springfield Central at Xaverian : Styles make fights in this D1 clash between the high-flying Golden Eagles of Springfield Central and the ground-and-pound Hawks. Host Xaverian will assuredly benefit from the conditions if steady rain on Friday night makes it difficult for Springfield QB William “Pop” Watson to attack down the field. Pick : Xaverian.

Natick at Milford : The Redhawks rallied back from an early 21-7 deficit to nearly beat Milford on the road in Week 3. Natick has won six straight since and switched to senior Colby LeBlanc at quarterback, adding an element of versatility to the Thursday night Division 2 matchup. Pick : Natick.

Lincoln-Sudbury at Marshfield: While these are clearly two of the best teams in D2, they’ve taken different roads to get here with L-S (8-0) cruising through the Dual County League and Marshfield battling to an 8-1 record against a challenging nonconference schedule and tough Patriot League competition. Pick: Lincoln-Sudbury.

Mansfield at King Philip: These Hockomock rivals will meet in a fourth consecutive state tournament. Mansfield bested KP in 2019 en route to a state title and KP beat the Hornets the previous two seasons, eventually winning a state title in 2017. The Warriors handled the Hornets, 24-6, in a regular season meeting just two weeks ago and will look to repeat that success at home. Pick: King Philip.

Ashland at Scituate: Will another team be knocked off the Globe’s undefeated Bus? Ashland (9-0) may have a tough time taking down the top-ranked Sailors in a Division 4 matchup. Scituate (8-1) is 6-0 on its new home turf and allowing just 9.8 points per game overall. Pick: Scituate.

Methuen at Franklin: After upending Everett, 25-22, in what coach Tom Ryan called the program’s biggest win since 1992, Methuen (7-2) faces another monumental task at top-ranked Franklin. The Panthers (8-0) are averaging 30 points per game and cruised to a 42-6 win in their D1 first-round game against Braintree. Pick: Franklin.

Masconomet at Marblehead: The Chieftains gave Marblehead a scare in Week 5, but the top-seeded Magicians prevailed, 33-21, and bring a state-best 16-game win streak into this D3 quarterfinal. Pick: Marblehead.

Reading at Catholic Memorial: If rain is a major factor on Friday night, Reading star QB James Murphy may not get to showcase his potential against the top-ranked team in the state. The Knights are versatile enough to win this D2 showdown without attempting a pass. Pick: Catholic Memorial.

Milton at North Attleborough: Tyler DeMattio ran for five touchdowns and kicked four extra points in North Attleborough’s D3 first-round win. The Red Rocketeers have topped 42 points in four of their last five games and Milton is averaging a healthy 32.1 points per game this season. Pick: Milton.

Wilmington at Foxborough: No. 11 Wilmington upset No. 6 Middleborough, 31-20, in D4 first-round action and will look to score another road upset Saturday night (6 p.m.) at third-seeded Foxborough, which is 5-0 at home and averaging 40.3 points per game overall with running back Dylan Gordon leading the way. Pick: Foxborough .



