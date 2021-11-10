Holmes does not shy away from a challenge, which is why he chose to enlist in the Army two weeks ago, joining a long lineage of former Mansfield athletes who joined the armed services after starring on the gridiron.

A 5-foot-8, 190-pound standout at middle linebacker, Holmes paved the road in a 28-21 victory, taking on bigger defenders without hesitation in his first consistent action on the offensive side of the ball.

When starting fullback Rocco Scarpellini suffered a shoulder injury during Mansfield’s Division 2 first-round matchup against Barnstable, Zander Holmes didn’t think twice about stepping in on offense.

His grandfather, John Holmes, served in the revered 101st Airborne in World War II, earning a Purple Heart for his role in the Battle of the Bulge at Bastogne. Zander’s older brothers, Vinnie and Nico, each played integral roles in Mansfield’s successful run to a state title in 2019, and both are playing college football now – with Vinnie at Bentley and Nico at Worcester State.

Zander decided to choose a different route, joining the Army with plans to become a power generator mechanic, just like his uncle, Joe Latteo.

“I didn’t really have any interest in going to college,” said Holmes. “I always wanted to be in the military, so I took it upon myself to make the commitment.”

The Mansfield community remains heavily involved in honoring veterans. The town’s youth football program will march in a Veterans Day parade Thursday. Mansfield home games often honor veterans in the “Hero’s Corner” and the town puts a sea of flags on the common for Memorial Day.

Perhaps those displays helped inspire former Mansfield standouts such as 2007 captain Eric DiPietrantonio, who became an Army Ranger, and his teammate, A.J. Conlon, who joined the U.S. Coast Guard. Matt Schafer, a 2010 captain, joined the Marines, as did Jake McCaffrey (’14). And Danny Gilmore (’12) became a Navy Seal after leading Mansfield to a state title.

Last week, Gilmore delivered a speech to the current team that coach Mike Redding said helped inspire their victory over Barnstable. This Friday, Mansfield (6-3) meets arch rival and third-seeded King Philip (7-1) in the D2 quarterfinals and will look to avenge a 24-6 loss to the Warriors just two weeks ago.

After missing much of the preseason following eye surgery, Holmes is excited to put the training and experience he’s gained throughout the season into action.

“It’s kind of like getting ready for the Army,” said Holmes. “Practice is like basic training, then you have more practice or training, and on game day — it’s like getting ready to be out on the battlefield.”

“It’s always a physical game against KP. I just want to play my heart out, and hopefully come out with the win.”

In the other quarterfinal on that side of the Division 2 bracket, seventh-seeded Natick (8-1) travels to Hockomock power and second-seeded Milford (7-2) for a Thursday night showdown that was moved up due to weather.

Like Holmes, Natick senior captain Jake Adelmann is willing to run through a metaphorical wall for his teammates and coaching staff.

The tailback and linebacker is considering joining the armed services in some capacity, and his great grandfather also earned a Purple Heart for combat wounds sustained in the Pacific Theatre during World War II.

Adelmann, a class president with a 4.2 GPA, has applied to Boston College, UMass Amherst, Harvard, and Marist, with plans to join the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) as an undergraduate.

The 5-foot-6, 170-pound running back (also a three-year captain on Natick’s wrestling team) is no stranger to battling for every inch on the field, but he stands in awe of the sacrifice military members have made in service of their country.

“Football is about going out there and laying your body on the line to achieve a common goal for a team,” said Adelmann. “The military is that on a greater scale. It’s about risking your life for something far greater than yourself.”

“I’m grateful for all the people who fight for our country and what it represents. [Veterans Day] really symbolizes something you wish you could be a part of, and adds another meaning to try and honor those who served.”